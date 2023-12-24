New Perspectives on Christmas in Palestine

In Palestine, the celebration of Christmas holds a special significance for the local Christian community. While carols, cookies, and Christmas lights symbolize joy and festivities for Christians around the world, the reality is quite different for the 50,000 Christians living in Palestine. Their Christmas traditions have been disrupted by the ongoing conflict with Israel, causing a decline in their numbers and a somber atmosphere during the holiday season.

The safety of Christians in Palestine has been severely impacted by recent events. The oldest Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza was bombed in October, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, including children. In addition, an elderly Christian mother and her daughter were shot and killed by Israeli forces in a Catholic church in Gaza. These incidents have shaken the Christian community and cast a shadow over their Christmas celebrations.

This year, the usual joyful rituals that characterize Christmas in Palestine will be replaced by simpler ceremonies focused on mourning and prayer. The Lutheran Church, for example, will have Baby Jesus placed in a manger of rubble and destruction, highlighting the harsh reality of the region.

One question that often arises during discussions about Christmas in Palestine is whether Jesus was Palestinian. Many Christian schools of thought believe that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, which is now located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian pastor Reverend Munther Isaac affirms this belief, stating that archaeological evidence and scripture, such as Luke’s Gospel, support the narrative of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. He emphasizes the importance of recognizing Bethlehem as a real place with a Christian community that has kept the tradition alive for over 2,000 years.

The story of Christmas holds a deep connection to the current situation in Palestine. Reverend Mitri Raheb explains that Jesus’ family had to travel from Nazareth to Bethlehem for the census registration, just as many Palestinians have experienced displacement throughout history. The family’s escape to Egypt as refugees, prompted by the massacre of infant boys ordered by King Herod, further underscores the parallels between Jesus’ birth and the struggle of the Palestinian people.

One of the most significant Christmas rituals in Palestine is the procession of the patriarch from Jerusalem. This procession, which takes place on December 24 for Catholics and January 6 for Orthodox patriarchs, follows a route engrained in tradition since the time of the Ottoman Empire and the British mandate. Although normally accompanied by scout groups and musical bands, this year’s procession will be silent, emphasizing the solemnity of the occasion.

Midnight mass at the Church of Nativity is another highlight of Christmas in Palestine. Prayers begin at 5pm local time and last until midnight, with the entire event being broadcasted for the world to witness. However, this year, the absence of a Christmas tree in Manger Square is noticeable. Instead, a new kind of crib made out of rubble has been created as a symbolic representation of the situation in Gaza. A video will also be screened on the church wall, shedding light on the realities faced by Palestinians.

The restriction of movement imposed on Palestinians has severely impacted their ability to engage in Christmas traditions. What was once a fun Christmas shopping trip to Jerusalem has become nearly impossible due to stringent permit rules. Nevertheless, Christmas remains a time for families to come together. In Bethlehem, the concept of family extends beyond immediate relatives to include all members of the town, forming a close-knit community.

While the unique Christmas rituals in Palestine have been disrupted by the ongoing conflict, the resilience of the Christian community shines through. Their commitment to keeping the traditions alive and their determination to celebrate the birth of Jesus in the face of adversity is truly inspiring. As the world celebrates Christmas, it is important to remember the struggles faced by Palestinians and the importance of peace and compassion in the region.

