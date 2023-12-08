A Surprising Escort: US-Origin Fighter Jet Accompanies Russian President Putin’s Aircraft to the UAE

In an unexpected turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft was escorted by a US-origin fighter jet on its way to Dubai. The irony of the situation is hard to ignore, as Russia and Iran, both adversaries of the United States, find themselves relying on American-made aircraft for their escort.

The Russian President was traveling to the Middle East to strengthen ties with regional partners, with his first stop in the United Arab Emirates. As the aircraft landed at the commercial airport, Russian Air Force Su-35 fighter jets formed a protective perimeter around it. What made this escort unique was the presence of an American-made F-14 Tomcat, operated by the Iranian Air Force.

The sight of the Iranian Air Force escorting a Russian aircraft may seem perplexing, but it is worth noting that Iran has been operating US-origin aircraft since the 1970s. Despite being adversaries, Iran and Russia have been strengthening their defense ties, with Iran aiding Russia’s war against Ukraine by providing suicide drones.

While the escort by the F-14 Tomcat has generated humor on social media, it is not uncommon for allies to provide escorts for each other during overflights. However, it is worth mentioning that President Putin has been wary of international trips since February 2022, particularly after an arrest warrant was filed against him by the International Criminal Court.

This is not the first time that a Russian aircraft has been escorted by a Tomcat. In 2015, Russian Air Force Tu-95 Bear bombers were escorted by IRIAF F-14 Tomcat interceptors during their sorties against terrorist targets in Syria. The IRIAF is the sole operator of the Tomcat and has managed to maintain these aging aircraft through indigenous upgrades and despite crippling sanctions.

The F-14 Tomcat, produced by the Grumman Corporation, was a formidable air superiority fighter for the US Navy from 1970 to 1992. Equipped with advanced radar and long-range missiles, it played a crucial role in protecting American aircraft carrier operations from Soviet threats during the Cold War.

Despite its capabilities, the Tomcat has faced challenges over the years. As Iran’s adversaries have acquired more sophisticated aircraft, the Tomcat’s effectiveness has diminished. However, Iran has managed to keep these aircraft operational by upgrading them with indigenous avionics and weaponry. This has extended the operational lifespan of the remaining Tomcats until 2030, surprising military experts.

As the world witnesses this surprising escort, it serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics and alliances that exist in the world of geopolitics. The presence of a US-origin fighter jet accompanying a Russian President’s aircraft highlights the interconnectedness and contradictions within international relations.