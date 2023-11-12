What the Delay in Supplying Anti-Drone Systems to Ukraine Reveals About U.S. Support

The United States has been promising to send anti-drone gun and missile trucks to Ukraine since April of this year. However, the Defense Department has yet to deliver these much-needed vehicles because they have not awarded a contract to the manufacturer, Northrop Grumman. This delay highlights the need for improvement in the Pentagon’s acquisition procedures and calls for the United States to do more and act more quickly in helping Ukraine.

The initial plan to supply Ukraine with anti-drone gun trucks was in response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian power stations using Iranian-produced drones called Shaheds. These attacks caused power outages and left cities in darkness during a harsh winter. To address this threat, the Office of the Secretary of Defense tasked the Army with finding a counter-drone solution that could be delivered within 30 to 90 days. The Army’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office conducted tests using trucks equipped with missile and gun systems. The results of these tests were promising, leading to the announcement of sending nine gun trucks and ten mobile missile systems to Ukraine.

However, despite the urgency and importance of these systems, the Defense Department has not yet awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman. The company has been waiting for months to begin manufacturing the trucks. The delay is caused in part by the fact that the truck is an experimental platform with no established production line. Northrop Grumman has started building three trucks using its own funding, but more significant progress has been stalled due to the lack of a contract.

Northrop Grumman is not the only company experiencing delays in receiving contracts under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). While the Pentagon has committed to spending $16.4 billion, contracts worth only $7 billion have been signed so far. This slow progress is concerning given the urgency of the situation in Ukraine. The Presidential Drawdown Authority, which funds the replacement of U.S. military arms sent to Ukraine, has seen slightly faster progress with contracts worth $9.7 billion. However, there is still room for improvement in expediting the acquisition process.

While the U.S. government’s efforts to support Ukraine with weapons and aid have been notable, some believe more can be done. Ukraine faces an existential threat, and the U.S. needs to pick up the pace to match the severity of the situation. The current acquisition process is described as operating at a peacetime pace, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Industry leaders, including defense giants like RTX, have called for the process to be accelerated and for regulations that delay procurement to be waived.

In comparison to past U.S. spending on munitions, the $7 billion obligated under USAI is significant. However, experts argue that the U.S. could further revolutionize its production system and allocate more resources if it faced a similar level of direct losses and threats as Ukraine. The urgency of the situation demands a more rapid response.

