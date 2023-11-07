Gabon Military Officers Seize Power Following Contested Elections

A recent turn of events in Gabon has caught the attention of the international community. Senior military officers in the West Central African country seized power shortly after the announcement of President Ali Bongo’s victory in the August 26 presidential election. This military coup marks the eighth in the region since 2020 and has drawn condemnation from several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

In a bold move, the senior military officers appeared on Gabon 24 TV and declared the cancellation of the presidential election, the end of the regime, and the dissolution of all institutions of the Republic. President Ali Bongo, who secured a third term with 64.2% of the vote, later appeared in a video claiming he was under house arrest, while his wife and son were held separately.

General Brice Oligui Nguema has been declared the country’s transitional leader by the military officers. The junta also announced an extension of the night-time curfew that was initially imposed after the election.

The international response to the coup has been swift. The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, emphasized that the situation in Gabon is distinct from the crisis in Niger, stating that the military intervention followed an unfair election marred by irregularities. The United States has called on the Gabonese military to uphold civilian rule and ensure the safety of government officials and their families.

The repercussions of the coup have extended beyond politics. Gabon’s dollar bonds experienced a steep decline, and the funding prospects for the region are now in question. Moreover, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other nations have strongly condemned the unconstitutional military takeover and called for the restoration of constitutional government in Gabon.

As the situation develops, it is crucial for the international community to closely monitor events in Gabon and support efforts to restore stability and democracy. The fallout from this military coup could have far-reaching implications for the region and its future.