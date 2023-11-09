Typhoon Lan Approaches Japan: Preparing for Severe Weather During the Bon Holidays

A powerful typhoon known as Lan is expected to make landfall in western and central Japan on Tuesday, coinciding with the country’s annual Bon summer holidays. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings of heavy rain, mudslides, and potential flooding as this severe weather system approaches.

Typhoon Lan is currently moving towards eastern and western Japan, after passing through the south of the Izu island chain. Downpours are forecasted in these areas starting from Monday and continuing into Tuesday. The agency has advised residents and travelers to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest weather information.

West Japan Railway Co. has already announced the possibility of delays or suspensions in train services starting from Monday, in anticipation of the typhoon’s impact. Passengers are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and be prepared for potential disruptions.

The latest data reveals that Typhoon Lan, with an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals, is currently located 380 kilometers south of Hachijo Island and slowly moving northwest. It is generating winds of up to 198 kilometers per hour. Forecasters predict that the typhoon will continue to move northward through the Sea of Japan in the coming days.

Heavy rainfall is expected, with the Tokai region in central Japan potentially experiencing between 300 to 500 millimeters of rainfall over the next 24 hours. The Kanto-Koshin and Kinki regions may also receive up to 300 mm of precipitation during this period.

While the Bon holidays are usually associated with summer events and a rush of holidaymakers returning home, the threat of Typhoon Lan has prompted some individuals to alter their plans. Concerns about potential transportation disruptions and safety have led many to choose an earlier return or change in travel arrangements.

With the impact of COVID-19 diminishing and the Bon holidays coinciding with severe weather conditions this year, the situation brings unique challenges. Travelers should stay informed, exercise caution, and prioritize safety as Typhoon Lan approaches Japan’s western and central regions.