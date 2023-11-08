G20 Summit Ends with Controversial Declarations

The recently concluded G20 summit in India has drawn both praise and criticism from various stakeholders. While the summit declaration was endorsed by all participating countries, questions have been raised about the omission of any specific reference to Russia’s role in the war on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, criticized the summit for the failure to denounce Russia in the joint statement. Svitlana Romanko, founder of the pro-Ukraine group Razom We Stand, described the communiqué as weak and cowardly for not mentioning Russia or its ongoing war crimes.

However, Western officials have defended the outcome, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European officials emphasizing that the communiqué did not change their positions. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also praised the communiqué as meaningful, even though Japan had pushed for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine during the negotiations.

The differing views reflect the ongoing conundrum surrounding Ukraine and whether it was preferable to reach a common position among all G20 members or to publicly denounce Russia’s aggression. Ultimately, the decision was made to prioritize the stability and future of the G20.

Despite criticism, many officials believe that India’s strong leadership has preserved the G20 as a vital global forum. The willingness to back the G20 at all costs stems from increasing concerns about the organization’s power and legitimacy. The recent expansion of the BRICS group, which could become a geopolitical rival to the G20, further heightened apprehensions about the G20’s relevance.

Although the G20 declaration did not explicitly mention Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Western negotiators highlighted other achievements. These included language securing territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as references to a just and durable peace in Ukraine. Other outcomes of the summit involved infrastructure initiatives, such as the establishment of new transportation routes and the promotion of renewable energy.

In the end, the strategic decision to prioritize consensus and preserve the G20 indicates a commitment to maintaining a working global forum. Despite disagreements and criticisms, the ability to reach a final text demonstrates that the international system can still produce solutions to pressing issues.