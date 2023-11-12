West Bank Palestinians Navigate Obstacles and Challenges Amidst Escalating Conflict

Bethlehem, West Bank – In the midst of escalating conflict, Palestinians in the West Bank are facing increasing restrictions and challenges in their daily lives. The journey to work, school, or even to visit family members has become a daunting task, as checkpoints and roadblocks create unpredictable obstacles.

To reach his workplace in Jerusalem, Joseph Handal wakes up at 4:30 a.m. and waits for a bus that may or may not come. As a Palestinian resident of the West Bank, he requires a permit to enter Jerusalem, and whether he will be able to make it to work depends on navigating through multiple Israeli checkpoints. However, with the recent security measures implemented by Israel in response to the conflict, this process has become a nightmare for Handal and many others.

Israel controls all entry and exit points to the West Bank through roadblocks and checkpoints, and since the onset of conflict, closures have become more frequent and prolonged. This has resulted in daily uncertainty for the tens of thousands of Palestinians who rely on these routes for work, education, healthcare, and family visits.

Mohammad Jamil, an Arabic teacher from a village near Hebron, expressed frustration at the impact of these restrictions on his family. His son, attending school in Jerusalem, has missed multiple days due to closed checkpoints. While his son may find it amusing, Jamil worries about the lack of future opportunities and solutions under these circumstances. He himself is only able to visit his son for a limited number of days every three months due to his West Bank residency.

The complexities of movement have increased since the conflict started, with new restrictions implemented without explanation. Palestinians now need to be even more flexible and allow extra time for their commutes. Despite the difficulties, many continue to endure the challenges in order to access better job opportunities. The wage gap between the West Bank and Israel is substantial, with average daily wages in Israel and Jerusalem being more than double that of the West Bank.

It is important to note the historical context of the West Bank. Israel has occupied the territory since 1967, following the Six-Day War. The Oslo Accords in the early 1990s divided the West Bank into three zones (A, B, and C), each with varying levels of Israeli and Palestinian control. Area C, comprising approximately 60% of the West Bank, is fully under Israeli control, creating an obstacle for Palestinians who need to travel between areas. This further compounds the challenges faced by Palestinians seeking to move within their own land.

As the situation in the West Bank continues to evolve amidst the escalating conflict, Palestinians are confronted with an uncertain and complex reality. The restrictions on movement, unpredictable checkpoint closures, and settler violence further complicate their daily lives. It is essential to seek a resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all, ensuring a future of peace and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians.

