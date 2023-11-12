New Wave of Violence in West Bank Leaves Palestinian Communities in Fear

“Violence by Israeli settlers, long aimed at depopulating rural Palestinian parts of the occupied West Bank, had grown common in the months since Prime Minister President Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in late December.” This has been the reality for Palestinians living in the West Bank, with increasing attacks by Israeli settlers causing fear and displacement among local communities.

Since the eruption of violence between Israel and Hamas in October, the assaults have intensified, as radical settler groups exploit the crisis to accelerate demographic changes across the territory. The West Bank Protection Consortium, a coalition of NGOs funded by the European Union, reported that at least 11 Palestinian communities have been completely abandoned this year alone, six of which were in the wake of the recent surge in violence.

The United Nations has documented 222 settler attacks against Palestinians in the past month, resulting in the deaths of eight people, including a child, and leaving 64 Palestinians injured, some from live ammunition. These attacks target not only individuals but also destroy vital sources of livelihood such as agricultural lands and olive trees, which have been passed down through generations.

Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group monitoring the situation in the West Bank, has been documenting the increasing incidents of violence. Every day brings new reports, from the destruction of 500 olive trees in Qusra to the burning of trees in the villages of Burin and Huwara. Harvesters in Qaryut have been assaulted by settlers, while new Israeli settlements continue to encroach on Palestinian land.

This wave of violence has left Palestinian communities in a constant state of fear, as residents live in anticipation of the next attack. Parents stay awake at night, listening for the sound of approaching settlers, determined to protect their children from harm. This atmosphere of terror has forced many Palestinians to abandon their homes and seek refuge elsewhere, further exacerbating the issue of displacement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main cause of violence in the West Bank?

The main cause of the violence in the West Bank is the growing aggression from Israeli settlers. These settlers aim to depopulate rural Palestinian areas and change the demographic makeup of the region. The recent surge in violence has been fueled by the political climate and the radical settler movement taking advantage of the crisis.

How many Palestinian communities have been abandoned due to the violence?

According to the West Bank Protection Consortium, at least 11 Palestinian communities have been completely abandoned this year, with six of them forced to flee since the eruption of violence in October.

What is the impact of settler violence on Palestinians?

Settler violence has a significant impact on Palestinian communities. Not only does it result in loss of life and injuries, but it also destroys vital sources of livelihood such as agricultural lands and olive trees. The constant fear of attacks leaves Palestinian residents in a constant state of distress and forces some to abandon their homes and seek refuge elsewhere.

What is being done to address the issue of settler violence?

International organizations and human rights groups, such as the European Union-funded West Bank Protection Consortium and Yesh Din, are actively monitoring and documenting incidents of settler violence. However, efforts to address the root causes and ensure the safety of Palestinian communities in the West Bank require larger political and diplomatic actions.