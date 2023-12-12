New Wave of Palestinian Resistance Emerges in the West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, a new wave of armed resistance is gaining momentum, inspired by Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. Palestinian fighters, mainly composed of young men in their early 20s, have taken up arms in defense against Israeli military raids and as a response to the continuous occupation. Limited by resources and capabilities, these fighters rely on guerrilla tactics, targeting military checkpoints and illegal settlements while defending their communities during Israeli incursions.

The Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem has emerged as a center for armed resistance, with groups of fighters rallying together to protect their homes and demand a dignified life. The fighters argue that they have been left with no other choice but to resort to armed resistance due to the occupation’s confiscation of their lands and the lack of progress in peaceful negotiations.

FAQ:

What is armed resistance?

Armed resistance refers to the use of weapons and military tactics in fighting against occupation or oppression. It often involves guerrilla warfare, where small groups of fighters engage in hit-and-run attacks on enemy targets.

Furthermore, the rise in armed resistance can be attributed to the growing support from Palestinians across the West Bank. Many view the fallen fighters as symbols of resistance and attend their funeral processions in large numbers. The collective belief is that the armed resistance, even in the face of limited resources, inflicts harm on the occupation forces and paves the way for future generations to continue the struggle for liberation.

The armed resistance groups in Tulkarem have faced relentless Israeli military raids, resulting in casualties among both civilians and fighters. However, the fighters strategically use explosive canisters and improvised explosive devices to deter the occupation forces from entering their communities. This has created a sense of fear among the Israeli army, as they opt to use bulldozers instead of entering on foot.

As tensions continue to rise, the international community faces challenging questions about the Palestinian struggle for dignity and self-determination. The armed resistance in the West Bank represents a shift in the Palestinian resistance movement, drawing inspiration from the ongoing war in Gaza and the occupation’s relentless aggression. It highlights the urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that addresses the root causes and ensures the rights and freedom of all parties involved.

