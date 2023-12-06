New Article: Palestinian Family Grieves Injustice and Dreams of Peace in the West Bank

In a small village in the occupied West Bank, eight-year-old Moussa finds solace in his marbles. However, his world drastically changed when his father, Bilal Saleh, was tragically shot and killed near their family home on October 28.

Bilal Saleh, a 40-year-old man deeply rooted in his land, was simply picking olives with his loved ones when tragedy struck. He left behind a shattered family and a grieving widow named Ikhlas, who struggles to face the painful reality. Pictures on her phone capture beautiful memories of Bilal reciting the Quran with their son Moussa and celebrating at a wedding, but they now serve as a painful reminder of a life cut short.

Witnesses present during the incident revealed harrowing details. Four men, identified as Israeli settlers, were seen approaching the family while they were harvesting olives. One of them carried an automatic rifle, adding an air of fear and tension to the situation. As the family fled in panic, Bilal, forgetting his phone, made a desperate attempt to retrieve it. Moments later, a single gunshot echoed through the olive grove, forever changing the course of their lives.

Frantic, the family rushed back to find Bilal wounded, bleeding from his chest. They hurriedly transported him to a hospital, located approximately 10km away. However, their hopes were shattered when he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

In the midst of their grief, the family discovered through social media that an individual had been arrested in connection with Bilal’s killing. Sadly, their glimmer of hope quickly faded as the suspect was released just hours later. Frustratingly, their pleas for justice have gone unanswered so far, with both the police and COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body overseeing civilian activities in the Palestinian territories, remaining silent on the matter.

This devastating incident is not an isolated case. According to a Palestinian government tally, over 250 Palestinians have lost their lives due to violence perpetrated by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank since a new wave of violence erupted in October. The toll on families like Ikhlas and Moussa’s is immeasurable, leaving them in a perpetual state of mourning and searching for answers.

The struggle for justice and peace in the West Bank remains an ongoing battle. While it is essential to acknowledge the complex nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is equally crucial to remember that each casualty represents a life extinguished, a family shattered, and a dream of harmony dashed.

FAQ

Q: What happened to Bilal Saleh?

A: Bilal Saleh, a Palestinian man from the village of al-Issawiya in the West Bank, was shot and killed while picking olives with his family.

Q: Who is responsible for Bilal Saleh’s death?

A: The incident involved Israeli settlers, and the exact circumstances are still under investigation. The family reported seeing four men, one armed with an automatic rifle, approaching them and shouting.

Q: Has there been any progress in the investigation?

A: Unfortunately, the family has not received any updates on the investigation into Bilal Saleh’s killing. The suspect briefly detained following the incident was subsequently released.

Q: How many Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank?

A: According to a tally by the Palestinian government, over 250 Palestinians have lost their lives in the West Bank as a result of violence involving Israeli soldiers and settlers since October.

(Sources: Palestinian government tally)