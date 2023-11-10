ECOWAS Urgently Considers Measures to Address Niger’s Coup Crisis

West African nations are convening to discuss potential intervention options in response to Niger’s recent coup if the situation is not resolved by the weekend. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken a firm stance against the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum, making it clear that they will not tolerate the continuation of military rule. Niger’s coup is the seventh to occur in West and Central Africa since 2020, causing significant concern among global powers.

Niger holds strategic significance due to its uranium and oil resources as well as its role in combating Islamist rebels in the Sahel region. Consequently, countries such as the United States, China, Europe, and Russia are closely monitoring the situation and its potential implications. In response to the coup, the Dutch government has joined other Western nations in cutting cooperation with Niger, even though the country heavily relies on foreign aid.

The new military junta, led by Abdourahamane Tiani, has revoked military cooperation with France, following the footsteps of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso after their own coups. This shift could reshape the fight against Islamist militants not only in Niger but also across the region. Paris, which has condemned the coup, has a substantial presence in Niger with troops aiding in the battle against al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Other countries like the United States, Germany, and Italy also have troops stationed in Niger.

President Bazoum, who is currently detained in Niamey’s presidential residence, has appealed for international assistance, emphasizing the dire consequences if the coup succeeds. He stressed the importance of ECOWAS’ economic and travel sanctions as a means to restore democracy. In an op-ed for The Washington Post, he warned that a successful coup would have devastating consequences for Niger, the region, and the global community.

ECOWAS has dispatched a delegation to Niamey in an attempt to achieve an amicable resolution, but their meeting with the junta representatives yielded no breakthrough. If President Bazoum does not regain power before Sunday, ECOWAS has indicated its willingness to authorize the use of force. The bloc’s defense chiefs are currently concluding a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, where they will determine the next steps.

The junta has rejected external interference and has pledged to respond aggressively to any aggression. Led by Tiani, who previously served as a battalion commander during conflicts in Ivory Coast in 2003, the junta has found support from other military juntas in the region, namely in Mali and Burkina Faso.

President Bazoum highlighted the potential risks of the coup, including soaring prices, increased jihadist activities, and the possibility of Russian influence through the Wagner Group. He warned of the Wagner Group’s brutal tactics, which have been observed in Ukraine and could pose a significant threat to the central Sahel region. As the situation continues to unfold, concerns regarding pro-Moscow propaganda have also been raised by German officials.

The outcome of ECOWAS’ meeting and the response of the international community will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of Niger and the wider West African region. The resolution of Niger’s coup crisis will require a delicate balance between regional intervention, international cooperation, and efforts to ensure the restoration of democratic governance.