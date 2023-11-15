West African Military Chiefs to Evaluate Crisis in Niger Amidst Negotiations

Military representatives from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are set to gather in Ghana on Thursday and Friday to address potential military intervention in Niger, according to informed sources. The meeting was organized after the leaders of ECOWAS approved the deployment of a standby force to reinstate constitutional order in Niger, following the military’s seizure of power on July 26, which toppled the elected president.

Originally scheduled for Saturday in Accra, the meeting was postponed to this week as ECOWAS continues diplomatic efforts to negotiate with the military government led by Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey.

Last week, ECOWAS heads of state convened in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and expressed their preference for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. The election of President Mohamed Bazoum in 2021 marked a significant milestone in Niger’s history as it was the first peaceful transfer of power since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Bazoum’s removal from power sent shockwaves across West Africa, with other countries in the region like Mali and Burkina Faso having also experienced military takeovers while struggling to combat armed groups.

ECOWAS issued an ultimatum to Niger’s military rulers on July 30, giving them one week to reinstate Bazoum or face the potential use of force. However, the deadline passed without any action being taken.

Although military intervention is considered risky and politically divisive due to divisions within ECOWAS and domestic criticism, the crisis continues to unfold with the military government in Niger sending conflicting messages.

Over the weekend, the coup leaders expressed openness to diplomatic efforts following a meeting between Tchiani and Nigerian religious mediators. This came after two previous sets of mediators were denied an audience with him. However, on Sunday night, Niger’s rulers announced their intention to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason and undermining internal and external security,” prompting condemnation from ECOWAS and strong disapproval from Washington.

These latest developments have overshadowed talks between Niger’s military and ECOWAS representatives under the auspices of the African Union (AU), which began on Monday in Addis Ababa.

Niger, situated in the Sahel region, is a landlocked country plagued by poverty and instability. Bazoum, 63, had previously survived two attempted coups before being overthrown in the country’s fifth coup.

The ousting of President Bazoum poses a challenge to the strategic interests of France and the United States in the Sahel region. Following disagreements with the military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, France shifted its operations against armed groups in the Sahel to Niger after withdrawing from the other two countries last year.

International concern is growing for President Bazoum, his wife, and son, who have been detained at the president’s official residence since the coup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is ECOWAS?

ECOWAS stands for the Economic Community of West African States. It is a regional organization comprising 15 countries in West Africa, with the goal of promoting economic integration and cooperation among its member states.

2. Why was the meeting of West African military chiefs rescheduled?

The meeting was rescheduled to continue negotiations with the military government in Niger, following the approval of a standby force deployment by ECOWAS to restore constitutional order.

3. Why is military intervention seen as risky in this situation?

Military intervention is considered risky due to operational challenges and political divisions within ECOWAS, as well as criticism from domestic sources. The situation requires careful consideration to ensure a peaceful resolution.

4. What is the significance of President Mohamed Bazoum’s election in Niger?

President Bazoum’s election marked a significant milestone in Niger’s history as it represented the first peaceful transfer of power since the country gained independence from France in 1960.

5. What impact does the crisis in Niger have on the Sahel region?

The crisis in Niger has broader implications for the Sahel region, affecting countries like Mali and Burkina Faso that have also experienced military takeovers while struggling to combat armed groups. The ousting of President Bazoum poses challenges to the strategic interests of France and the United States in the region.

