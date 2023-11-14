West African Leaders Ready Military Forces in Response to Political Uprising in Niger

West African leaders have mobilized military forces in preparation for potential intervention in Niger following a coup d’état by the military. The political uprising has raised concerns about stability and democracy in the region.

In an effort to restore order and protect the democratic process, several West African countries have put their military forces on standby. This move demonstrates a collective commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

While the original article includes quotes from various leaders, we can instead describe their actions and motivations. It is evident that West African leaders are taking this situation seriously and are prepared to take action to preserve democratic governance in Niger.

