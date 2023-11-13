West African Leaders Strategize Military Intervention in Niger

Regional bloc ECOWAS has developed a comprehensive plan for potential military intervention in Niger to overturn the recent coup, including the deployment strategy and required resources. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has chosen not to disclose specific details to the coup plotters. Instead, the decision will be made by the bloc’s heads of state. The plan was finalized during a three-day meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

ECOWAS has already imposed sanctions on Niger and emphasized the possibility of authorizing the use of force if the coup leaders fail to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday. While a delegation from the 15-member body visited Niger in search of an amicable resolution, no breakthrough was achieved during a meeting with the military representatives at the airport.

Efforts for a diplomatic solution are ongoing, with ECOWAS aiming to convey a clear message to the coup leaders that they have every opportunity to rectify their actions. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has instructed the government to prepare various options, including the deployment of military personnel. Senegal has also expressed its readiness to send troops.

The military rulers of Niger have denounced external interference and vowed to resist. The coup leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, has previously served as a battalion commander for ECOWAS forces during conflicts in Ivory Coast, thus possessing knowledge of such missions.

It is important to note that the coup leaders temporarily closed the borders of Niger when they announced the removal of President Bazoum from power. However, the borders were reopened five days later. Niger’s strategic location, bordering seven African countries and hosting Western forces, makes it crucial in addressing regional security threats.

As the largest recipient of US military assistance in West Africa, with over $500 million received since 2012, Niger holds significance for the United States and former colonial power France. Several aid and cooperation agreements with the military administration have been canceled by Western nations following the coup.

With uranium and oil reserves and a pivotal role in combating rebels in the Sahel region, Niger also holds strategic importance for China, Europe, and Russia. President Bazoum, who was elected in 2021, remains detained and has reached out for US and international support. He warns of dire consequences if the coup succeeds, not only for Niger but for the entire world.

The United States has recognized Bazoum as Niger’s legitimate leader and is backing ECOWAS in finding a resolution. Diplomatic engagements with regional countries and the United Nations are underway to condemn the actions of the military and exert pressure until the democratically elected government is reinstated.

