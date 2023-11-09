Concerns Mount Over Health of Deposed President Bazoum as ECOWAS Leaders Fail to Meet

The postponed emergency meeting between West African nations to discuss the coup in Niger has raised concerns over the deteriorating health of detained President Mohammed Bazoum. The Economic Cooperation of West African Nations (ECOWAS) was set to convene in Accra, Ghana to address the Niger crisis and plan the deployment of a stand-by force. However, the meeting was indefinitely suspended for “technical reasons.”

ECOWAS has been determined to halt the frequent military takeovers in the region, with Niger experiencing its sixth coup in just three years. In an effort to restore democracy and release Bazoum, ECOWAS has implemented measures such as severing financial transactions, cutting off electricity supplies, and closing borders with Niger. These actions have significantly impacted the impoverished nation’s access to necessary imports.

The health of the deposed president has become a growing concern. Human Rights Watch spoke with Bazoum and his family and reported that the detainees have had no electricity since August 2 and no contact with the outside world since August 4. Family members and friends revealed that they have been reduced to eating dry food. Moreover, Bazoum’s son, who suffers from a serious heart condition, has been denied necessary medical treatment.

The international community has sounded the alarm for Bazoum. The European Union, African Union, UN rights chief, German Foreign Minister, and the top US diplomat have expressed their concerns over the president’s detention conditions and called for his release. The conditions in which Bazoum is being held could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, violating international human rights law.

In addition to the concerns over Bazoum’s health, protests against ECOWAS have emerged, with demonstrators calling for the withdrawal of France, the former colonial power, and expressing support for General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the country’s new strongman. The coup leaders have already revoked military cooperation agreements with France and suspended broadcasts of French international news outlets.

With the indefinite postponement of the ECOWAS meeting, the fate of President Bazoum remains uncertain, and the crisis in Niger continues to escalate. The international community’s attention and pressure on the coup leaders are crucial to ensure the well-being and release of the detained president.