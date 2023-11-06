ECOWAS Stands Ready to Intervene in Niger Coup Crisis

The political atmosphere in Niger remains tense following the coup d’état that saw President Mohamed Bazoum ousted from power on July 26. As diplomatic efforts to reinstate Bazoum falter, the West African bloc ECOWAS has declared its readiness to intervene militarily should the need arise. During a meeting of army chiefs in Ghana, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, affirmatively stated that the regional standby force is prepared to answer the call of duty.

ECOWAS has a history of deploying troops to restore constitutional order in member countries, as witnessed in Gambia, Liberia, and other nations. Musah highlighted these past interventions as examples of the bloc’s readiness. While the precise details of the potential intervention in Niger are yet to be ironed out, the swift action from the regional force indicates the seriousness of the situation.

The geopolitical significance of Niger stretches beyond West Africa due to its role as a focal point for foreign military operations against Islamist insurgent groups in the Sahel region. Additionally, the country boasts substantial uranium and oil reserves. These factors have alarmed Western powers, as they fear the coup leaders could follow in the footsteps of neighboring Mali, expelling French troops and inviting mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group.

Interestingly, in the capital city of Niamey, residents have expressed support for the coup leaders while criticizing ECOWAS. This sentiment is driven by a belief that outside intervention would not be necessary, as the national armed forces are perceived as well-prepared to handle any potential challenges. Some Niamey residents have also voiced skepticism about the actions of ECOWAS, claiming that the organization may be influenced by foreign powers seeking to exert control over Niger.

However, Musah vehemently denied allegations of external manipulation, asserting that ECOWAS is an organization guided by its protocols and norms. He emphasized that if intervention becomes unavoidable, ECOWAS will deploy its own contingents, equipment, and resources to restore constitutional order in Niger. The Commissioner also extended an invitation for democracy-loving partners to support their efforts.

While the standoff between the coup leaders and ECOWAS continues, the situation remains unpredictable. The junta’s refusal to meet with ECOWAS envoys and the announcement of plans to try President Bazoum for treason have further escalated tensions. International bodies such as the United Nations and the European Union have expressed concerns regarding the conditions of Bazoum’s detention. In the midst of this uncertainty, ECOWAS remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing stability back to Niger.