New Approach to Missing Persons in Israel

Families in Israel are facing uncertainty and frustration as they seek answers about their missing loved ones. The Israeli government and military center in Tel Aviv were adorned with missing persons posters during a protest that highlighted the families’ concern. While the official number of abductions has increased from 155 to 199, many families are still waiting for confirmation.

The Israeli Defense Forces have reported difficulties in identifying the deceased, as some bodies were severely injured. The conflict has taken a toll on both sides, with 1,400 people killed and 3,500 wounded in Israel, and over 2,750 killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza.

One individual, Liel Fishbien, received the devastating news that his sister’s boyfriend had been found dead. However, he remains hopeful for his sister’s return, although her status is not officially confirmed. Families like the Fishbiens feel frustrated by the lack of communication and certainty from the government.

FAQ:

What is the official count of abductions? The Israeli government has reported 199 confirmed abductions. How many people are missing but not confirmed as abductions? The Israeli Defense Forces declined to comment on the number of missing individuals who have not been confirmed as abductions.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son has been missing since October, strongly believes that his son and others from his kibbutz have been taken hostage by Hamas. Despite the lack of official confirmation, Dekel-Chen remains unwavering in his conviction. The recovery of bodies is crucial for closure, as they provide evidence that their loved ones are being held by Hamas.

The situation is equally challenging for international families with missing relatives. During a video call with President Joe Biden, Jonathan Dekel-Chen and other families expressed their concerns, and Biden assured them of the U.S. government’s efforts to secure the release of Americans held hostage.

Ido Nagar still holds onto hope that his wife is alive, even though her car was found with signs of violence. He is eagerly awaiting updates from Israeli officials to determine whether she has been taken hostage or remains missing.

While frustrations and uncertainty abound, families in Israel continue to hope for the safe return of their missing loved ones. The Israeli government and international allies are working diligently to provide answers and bring closure to these families.

