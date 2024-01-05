A Hero’s Tribute: Palestinians Mourn and Celebrate Slain Hamas Leader

In a solemn ceremony at Martyrs Cemetery in Shatila refugee camp in Lebanon’s capital, Palestinians gathered to lay to rest Saleh al-Arouri, a prominent Hamas leader who was killed in a drone attack. The funeral was a poignant reminder of the cycle of leadership, sacrifice, and resilience that has characterized Palestinian history.

While the attack has not been officially acknowledged by Israel, analysts suggest that it bears telltale signs of an Israeli operation. The Israeli intelligence chief had previously vowed to target all fighters involved in Hamas’s surprise attack on Israeli military outposts and communities. Al-Arouri’s death marks a significant loss for Hamas, as he was the group’s deputy commander and highest-ranking member to be killed since the start of the war on Gaza.

Al-Arouri’s funeral drew thousands of Palestinian refugees living in Lebanon, transported there by Hamas and other political factions. These refugees, numbering between 250,000 and 300,000, have been displaced since the Nakba in 1948, when their parents and grandparents were uprooted from their homeland during the creation of Israel. The funeral became not just a somber occasion but also a reaffirmation of their unwavering determination to return home.

Among the attendees were Palestinians of all ages, who saw al-Arouri as a national figure who had paid the ultimate price for their struggle. One Palestinian teenager, Mohamad Ali, expressed his admiration for al-Arouri and his aspiration to follow in his footsteps. Despite facing legal discrimination and limited opportunities in Lebanon, Palestinian youth continue to dream of making a difference for their people.

The funeral also served as a reminder of the integral role that Hamas and its fighters play within the Palestinian community. While Hamas is often labeled as a terrorist organization by Israel and the United States, many Palestinians view them as defenders of their cause. For Palestinians like Zachia Abde and Wael Abdel-Rahman, Hamas fighters are not outsiders but part of their own community.

Al-Arouri’s life was marked by hardship and sacrifice. He spent 20 years in Israeli prisons before being released in 2007, after which he lived in exile in Syria, Turkey, and Lebanon. His dedication to the Palestinian cause and his ultimate martyrdom have made him a symbol of courage and resilience for many.

As the funeral came to a close, Palestinians left with a renewed sense of purpose and determination. While the path ahead may be filled with challenges and uncertainty, the memory of al-Arouri’s sacrifice will continue to inspire Palestinians in their pursuit of justice and freedom.

