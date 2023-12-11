A Fresh Perspective: Working Towards Peace in Sudan

The recent Extraordinary Summit held by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was a significant step towards ending the conflict in Sudan. The United States commends IGAD’s leadership, in collaboration with the African Union and other regional and international partners, in their efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire and address the humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people.

The summit, which took place in Djibouti from December 9, saw the participation of various Heads of States and Government, including President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, who extended the invitation to the United States. It is essential to recognize the commitments made during this summit by SAF General Burhan and RSF General Hemedti towards an unconditional ceasefire and a one-to-one meeting between them.

To ensure a lasting peace in Sudan and promote regional stability, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to honor their commitments and engage in talks without delay. There is no viable military solution to the conflict, and we stand with IGAD in condemning any support provided to the warring parties, as it only exacerbates the situation.

The toll of the conflict on women and children, including instances of conflict-related sexual violence, is deeply troubling. The United States shares IGAD’s concern and is dedicated to working closely with IGAD, the African Union, and other partners to facilitate an inclusive and Sudanese-owned dialogue. This dialogue aims to address transitional and governance issues, ultimately enabling Sudan to resume its democratic transition.

Our steadfast partnership and support for IGAD and the African Union’s efforts in resolving the Sudan crisis remain strong. The United States is committed to playing an active role in achieving lasting peace and stability in Sudan, bringing much-needed relief to its people.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is IGAD?

A: IGAD, or the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, is a regional organization comprising East African countries, including Sudan. It aims to foster cooperation and development in the region.

Q: What is the African Union?

A: The African Union is a continental body consisting of 55 member states from across Africa. It promotes unity, peace, and security on the continent.

Q: What is a ceasefire?

A: A ceasefire is a temporary halt to fighting or violence, usually agreed upon by conflicting parties, to facilitate negotiations and create space for peaceful resolution.

Q: What is conflict-related sexual violence?

A: Conflict-related sexual violence refers to acts of sexual violence, such as rape and sexual slavery, perpetrated during armed conflicts. It is a grave violation of human rights and humanitarian law.

