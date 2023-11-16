Welcome Back, Donald: Germany Looks Forward to New Era in Polish Politics

BERLIN — In a projected victory for the Polish opposition forces, politicians across Europe are expressing relief, particularly in Germany, which has been the target of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party. The change in government is expected to strengthen Poland’s standing in Europe, according to Terry Reintke, a German Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and co-leader of the Greens in the European Parliament. He believes that Poland’s role as a relevant democracy in Europe will be reinforced.

In recent years, German-Polish relations have been strained due to the Law and Justice party’s demands for war reparations amounting to over €1 trillion from Germany. The party’s election campaign further fueled anti-German sentiment, including baseless accusations that the leader of the opposition Civic Coalition, Donald Tusk, is a “German agent.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attempted to improve relations by visiting Warsaw on Germany’s national day last year, but was presented with a bill for war crimes instead of receiving a warm reception. This history of hostility has led German politicians from various political spectrums to call for a new direction in German-Polish relations in light of the change in government. Strengthening security cooperation and emphasizing Germany’s responsibility for Poland’s security within the NATO framework are some of the suggested areas of focus.

The election results have brought hope to Europe, as having a pro-democratic and pro-European government in Warsaw would be tremendously important, especially during this time of crisis, according to Katja Leikert, a member of the German parliament with the center-right Christian Democrats. Rolf Nikel, Germany’s former ambassador to Warsaw, expressed even more optimism, referring to the Polish voters’ decision as a “spring in the middle of October.”

Meanwhile, in Brussels, where Donald Tusk is well-known as the former president of the European Council, the sentiment is also positive. The right-wing government in Poland has been a thorn in the side of the European Commission, often criticizing EU institutions and voting against key EU legislation. However, with the expected new center-right government, EU officials and experts believe that Poland will adopt a more constructive role in Brussels. They hope the result will lead to the EU functioning better, reflecting its core values of solidarity and responsibility.

Donald Tusk’s return to power in Warsaw is not only significant for Poland but also for the European People’s Party (EPP), the powerful center-right alliance. As President Ursula von der Leyen also belongs to the EPP, Tusk’s presence within the European Council will enhance the EPP’s influence, especially since other EPP leaders have been driven out of power in large EU countries such as Germany.

The outcome of the Polish election is expected to shift the balance in the European Council towards the center, potentially bolstering von der Leyen’s prospects of winning a second term as Commission chief after the European election next June. The combination of Tusk’s success and the EPP’s strong performance will likely reinforce the chances of a centrist majority between the EPP, the centrist Renew party, and the center-left Socialists and Democrats.

While the political landscape in Poland is set to change, there is optimism that this new era will bring about stronger relations between Poland and Germany, as well as a more constructive and productive role for Poland in the European Union.

