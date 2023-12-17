New Zealand’s Government Faces Backlash Over Indigenous Policies

New Zealand’s political landscape has experienced a sharp shift with the emergence of a new right-leaning government led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. While it was expected that there would be changes in policy direction, the speed at which the Luxon coalition has moved has caught many by surprise. The government’s decisions to dismantle the Māori Health Authority, scale back the use of the Māori language, and remove restrictions on tobacco sales have sparked accusations of being “anti-Māori.”

Critics argue that these policy changes undermine the interests of the country’s indigenous people. Māori leaders had sought to address high rates of smoking within their community, making the move to lift tobacco sales limits particularly contentious. The dissolution of the Māori Health Authority and reduction in support for the Māori language further fuel concerns about the government’s commitment to indigenous rights.

Amidst growing opposition, the Te Pati Māori party and the Māori King have called for unity among indigenous people to hold the new coalition government accountable. Demonstrations organized by the Te Pati Māori party have drawn significant support, with tens of thousands of New Zealanders expressing their discontent with the government’s policies.

The Luxon government faces international scrutiny, with the world watching their handling of indigenous issues. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of the Te Pati Māori party, emphasizes the importance of the Prime Minister listening to the concerns of Māori communities. The government’s response to this criticism has been met with further controversy. Prime Minister Luxon has defended his government’s actions, stating that they are committed to improving outcomes for Māori. However, his dismissal of the criticism as “unfair” has only fueled public discontent.

The backlash against the Luxon government is not without precedent. The previous administration, led by Jacinda Ardern, also faced challenges during her tenure as Prime Minister. While Ardern gained international recognition for her compassionate response to the Christchurch terror attack and her advocacy for climate change and working mothers, her domestic legacy was controversial. Criticisms of wastefulness and protests from farmers highlighted the challenges faced by the Ardern government.

In the lead-up to the election, opposition parties voiced their intention to reverse certain policies implemented by the previous government. Concerns were raised about the perceived expansion of Māori representation and instances of racism towards Māori candidates. Deal-making between Luxon’s conservative coalition and smaller parties further signaled a departure from Ardern’s agenda.

As the Luxon government moves forward with its 100-day plan, tensions between the government and organizations advocating for Māori rights continue to escalate. The Māori Women’s Welfare League, among others, remains committed to holding the government accountable for its promises to improve Māori health outcomes and address bureaucratic obstacles.

While New Zealand’s new government brings a different political ideology to the forefront, the ongoing cultural and political battle leaves the country grappling with the tension between progress and tradition, unity and division.

