The Aftermath of China’s Earthquake: Surviving Subzero Temperatures

China’s Gansu Province was struck by a powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 120 lives and leaving over 500 people injured, according to officials and state media. In addition to the devastating impact on human lives, the earthquake also caused extensive damage, with approximately 15,000 houses being destroyed and critical infrastructure, such as water, electricity, and transportation links, severely affected in certain areas.

Adding to the hardships faced by the survivors, the region is currently experiencing freezing temperatures. State media reported that during the earthquake in Jishishan County, the epicenter of the quake, the temperature dropped to almost -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit). In order to keep warm, individuals at the site of the earthquake resorted to starting bonfires in their yards or using cardboard boxes as makeshift fire sources.

Gansu Province, known as one of the poorest areas in China, bore the brunt of the earthquake’s impact. The region, situated within an earthquake-prone belt, often lacks sturdily built houses that can withstand such seismic events, as highlighted by a professor at China University of Geosciences.

In the aftermath of the quake, rescue teams have been working tirelessly to locate and rescue survivors buried beneath the rubble. The Chinese government swiftly deployed these teams to oversee the rescue operation, while President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for rapid repair and restoration of essential infrastructure.

