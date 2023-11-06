Web Summit CEO Steps Down Amid Sponsor and Speaker Backlash

The chief executive of Europe’s prominent technology conference, Web Summit, has resigned after facing criticism over his public remarks regarding Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks. Paddy Cosgrave, the Irish entrepreneur who established Web Summit in 2009, announced his resignation following the withdrawal of major sponsors and speakers from the event, including companies like Google, Intel, Meta, Siemens, and Stripe.

The decision of these influential organizations to pull out of the conference was a significant blow to Web Summit. However, Cosgrave’s resignation aims to insulate the organization and ensure the event proceeds as scheduled, starting on November 13.

While the chief executive admitted that his personal comments had become a distraction, he expressed sincere apologies for any harm caused. Web Summit is now actively seeking a new CEO to fill the vacant position, and the event is still expected to take place.

This incident highlights the growing trend of business leaders and wealthy donors taking a stand against institutions associated with what they perceive as unfair criticisms of Israel or worse. Similar denunciations have been witnessed in the United States, where donors have threatened to withhold financial support from esteemed educational institutions like the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

Web Summit’s flagship conference, held annually in Lisbon, attracts a large number of attendees, boasting about 70,000 participants last year. The event features keynote speeches from eminent technology executives and celebrities, making it a significant platform for networking and showcasing innovative ideas.

As Web Summit moves forward, it is imperative for the organization to carefully consider the consequences of public statements and ensure that the focus remains on fostering collaboration and advancing technology, rather than becoming entangled in controversy.