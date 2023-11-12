New Article: Web Summit CEO Resigns Amidst Backlash for Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Paddy Cosgrave, the CEO and co-founder of the renowned annual tech conference Web Summit, has recently stepped down from his position following controversy sparked by his comments regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. As a result, prominent technology giants including Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon have withdrawn their participation in the event.

After expressing his personal opinions on Israel’s counterattacks in Gaza through social media at the beginning of the week, Cosgrave faced immediate backlash. In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, he stated, “It is crucial to acknowledge that war crimes remain war crimes, regardless of the perpetrators. It is important to hold them accountable.” Cosgrave also stated that he would steadfastly stand by his beliefs.

These remarks triggered a chain of cancellations from high-profile attendees such as Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon. The annual Web Summit is scheduled to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 13 to November 16 this year.

Recognizing the impact of his comments, Cosgrave promptly addressed the issue on Web Summit’s blog, issuing an apology the day after his X post. In his statement, he admitted that the timing of his remarks had caused significant distress. “During these challenging times, what truly matters is empathy, a sentiment I regrettably failed to communicate,” expressed Cosgrave in his apology.

To maintain the focus on the event, to foster an inclusive environment for attendees, and to uphold the integrity of Web Summit in light of the growing disarray sparked by Cosgrave’s comments, he has made the difficult decision to resign as CEO.

The Web Summit team, our cherished sponsors, innovative startups, and all those who attend the event have been inadvertently affected as Cosgrave’s personal comments took center stage. In view of this unfortunate situation, the resignation ensures that the event can move forward without any distractions or potential controversies.

Sources: Currently Unavailable