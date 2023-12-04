A Chilling Week Ahead: Russia Braces for Freezing Temperatures

Winter has arrived with a vengeance in Russia, as temperatures are set to plummet across the country. Brace yourself for icy conditions and bone-chilling cold as a sweeping area of high pressure ushers in arctic air, pushing temperatures well below the seasonal average.

In the western part of the country, where a large portion will fall under the grip of this powerful weather system, residents in Perm and Omsk can expect daytime temperatures not to rise above -25C. That’s a staggering 20C below the seasonal norm, making this week one of the coldest in the region since 2016.

Yet, the harshest conditions are reserved for eastern Russia. The mercury will plummet even further, dropping as low as -40C, and in some parts of Yakutia and Chukotka, it may even approach a bone-numbing -50C on Thursday. Residents in these regions will truly experience the extreme side of Mother Nature.

Meanwhile, Russia’s capital, Moscow, has witnessed its third snowiest November of this millennium, trailing behind the snowfall records set in 2012 and 2016. On 27 November, one of the official weather stations in the Moscow area documented a significant snowfall of 21cm – and that measurement didn’t even account for any drifting!

This wintry blast has not spared central Europe either. Over the weekend, sections of Munich were blanketed by over 40cm of snow, creating widespread travel chaos. More than 700 flights were cancelled, the main train station was forced to close, and police reported over 350 road incidents related to the wintry conditions. Similar scenes unfolded in Switzerland, Austria, and the Czech Republic, where road blockages became a common sight.

Amidst all the freezing temperatures and snowy landscapes, let’s turn our attention to a different weather phenomenon. Over the Bay of Bengal, a tropical depression that lingered last week has now evolved into a full-fledged tropical cyclone, aptly named Michuang, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. This cyclone is anticipated to travel northwards until Monday, before making landfall in the east Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Once Michuang hits land, sustained wind speeds of around 55 knots are expected, accompanied by gusts of up to 70 knots. Such intensities pose a significant risk of infrastructure damage. To compound matters, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been cautioned about heavy rainfall, with coastal areas predicted to receive over 150mm of precipitation.

To ensure the safety of its citizens, the Indian government has declared a public holiday in the Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. This decision underscores the potential dangers posed by Michuang and aims to minimize any adverse impact on the affected regions.

As we navigate through these contrasting weather conditions – from Russia’s freezing temperatures to India’s tropical cyclone – let’s remember the importance of staying informed, prepared, and vigilant in the face of unpredictable weather patterns.

