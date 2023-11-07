Obon Festival Affected by Typhoon Lan in Japan

Japan’s annual holiday festival, Obon, which typically sees millions of people traveling across the country to visit their families, is facing disruptions due to Typhoon Lan. As the storm gradually moves northwestward towards Japan, it is expected to weaken slightly but produce heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flooding and disruption.

Current predictions indicate that the southern Honshu region, particularly the Kansai region and the city of Osaka, may experience a landfall. The Wakayama prefecture’s coastline could also be hit by damaging gusts exceeding 100mph, accompanied by large waves.

The slow movement of the storm as it tracks inland poses a significant threat. Enormous amounts of rain, ranging from 200mm to 400mm within 24 hours, and possibly surpassing 500mm in some areas, are expected. This volume of rainfall could easily exceed the average August precipitation for many locations within a single day.

In response to these conditions, authorities have advised residents to adjust their holiday plans. Airlines and rail operators have already begun canceling services to ensure the safety of their passengers. The impact of the storm adds to the weather-related challenges experienced by populations throughout the northern hemisphere this summer, including intense heatwaves and wildfires.

While Europe has experienced a temporary respite from the scorching temperatures, Spain and Portugal continue to face extreme heat, with temperatures soaring into the 40s Celsius. However, this week, the heat is expected to shift northward and eastward, affecting much of France, the Alps, and Italy. Temperature highs in the low 30s Celsius, and possibly reaching 40C in localized areas, are anticipated. Although the heat might briefly reach the UK, it is likely to dissipate quickly, leading to showers and thunderstorms.

As Obon Festival attendees grapple with the impacts of Typhoon Lan, ongoing weather shifts across various regions continue to shape travel plans and daily life.