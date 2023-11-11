Japan’s Historical Military Spending Plan Faces Challenges Amidst Weak Yen

Japan’s ambitious five-year, 43.5-trillion-yen defense build-up has been impacted by the significant devaluation of the yen, forcing the country to scale back its plans. The plan, initially calculated to cost $320 billion, aimed to strengthen Japan’s defense capabilities and deter a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. However, since its unveiling in December, the yen has lost 10% of its value against the dollar, resulting in the need to reduce defense procurement.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Japan will begin cutting back on aircraft purchases in 2024, the second year of the build-up, due to the weak yen. This adjustment in military procurement strategy due to currency fluctuations has not been previously reported. It is worth noting that Japan’s defense ministry does not hedge against currency rate fluctuations, which limits its ability to mitigate rising costs in yen for essential military equipment.

While the immediate impact of the weakened yen on Japan’s defense build-up may be modest, long-term depreciation of the currency could lead to further cuts and delays in acquiring key military assets. Christopher Johnstone, a Japan expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, highlights the potential concern this could raise in Washington regarding Japan’s ability to counter China effectively.

The defense build-up, described by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as a “turning point in history,” aims to prepare Japan for potential conflicts around its far-flung islands and the defense of US bases on its soil. However, the recent events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s aggressive actions in the region have increased the urgency of Japan’s military spending plans. These developments have significantly influenced Japan’s decision to prioritize advanced US-made weapons that can halt advancing Chinese forces, reducing expenditure on support aircraft and secondary equipment.

As a result of the weakened yen, Japan has already made adjustments to its procurement plans. For example, an order for 34 twin-rotor Chinook transport helicopters was halved to 17 due to the increased costs caused by the weaker yen. Similarly, the plan to buy two ShinMaywa Industries U.S.-2 seaplanes used for search and rescue missions was scrapped due to the substantial price increase.

Prime Minister Kishida faces challenges in navigating the defense build-up amidst political and financial considerations. The decision to cut equipment purchases may be a politically more viable option than requesting additional funds. However, this approach may lead to industry backlash, as Japanese companies fear bearing the brunt of the budget cuts.

In summary, the weak yen has forced Japan to reevaluate and scale back its ambitious military spending plan. While the immediate impact may be limited, the long-term implications of a depreciating currency present challenges for Japan’s defense procurement. As Japan strives to strengthen its defense capabilities, it must navigate the economic constraints and potential industry discontent caused by currency fluctuations.

FAQs

1. What is the purpose of Japan’s defense build-up?

Japan’s defense build-up aims to strengthen its defense capabilities and serve as a deterrent against a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Additionally, it seeks to protect US bases on its soil that could be used for launching counter strikes against Chinese forces targeting Taiwan.

2. How has the weak yen impacted Japan’s military spending plans?

The devaluation of the yen has led to a reduction in Japan’s defense procurement. The weakening currency has increased the costs of essential military equipment, forcing Japan to scale back on aircraft purchases and prioritize spending on advanced US-made frontline weapons.

3. How are Japanese companies affected by the budget cuts?

Japanese companies are concerned that they will bear the brunt of the budget cuts. The reduction in defense expenditure may lead to decreased orders and contracts for Japanese defense firms, affecting their revenue and operations.

4. What are the potential implications of the weakened yen on Japan’s defense build-up?

The long-term depreciation of the yen could result in further cuts and delays in acquiring key military assets. This may impact Japan’s ability to effectively counter China’s military capabilities and raise concerns among its allies, particularly the United States.