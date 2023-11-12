New Title: The Commitment to Palestinian Rights: A Call for Justice and Unity

In a powerful speech at a peace summit in Cairo, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of the Palestinian people. Amidst rising tensions and the alarming threat of a regional war, Abbas made it clear that the Palestinian population would not be displaced under any circumstances.

Addressing the gathering of world leaders, Abbas emphasized the urgent need to address the dangers faced by Palestinians, including the displacement of civilians from their homes in the West Bank or Jerusalem. He firmly declared, “We will never accept this forcible displacement and will stand tall on our land.”

The West Bank, already engulfed in a surge of violence, witnessed a shocking and devastating attack by Hamas militants on Israel near the Gaza Strip. This brutal assault claimed the lives of over 1,400 people, sparking further clashes between Israeli settlers, police, and Palestinians. The death toll on both sides continues to rise, with at least 83 people losing their lives in the West Bank alone.

In response to the attack, Israel declared a besiege on Gaza, launching countless airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave. Tragically, more than 4,100 lives have been lost during this fierce onslaught. Amidst reports of a potential ground assault on Gaza, Israeli authorities ordered approximately 1.1 million civilians to evacuate Gaza City, urging them to seek refuge in the southern portion of the enclave, bordering Egypt.

The summit in Cairo provided an opportunity for key leaders, including Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to address the pressing concerns surrounding the displacement of the Palestinian people. President el-Sisi vehemently opposed any forced displacement into his country. He affirmed that justice and the fulfillment of legitimate rights were the only viable solutions to the Palestinian issue. This reaffirmation of support and solidarity demonstrated the commitment to a just and comprehensive resolution.

