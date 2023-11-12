New EU Warning to Elon Musk: Vigilance Against Disinformation

The European Commission has issued a stern warning to Elon Musk, cautioning him about the prevalence of disinformation on X (formerly Twitter), which has been identified as having the highest ratio of false posts among major social media platforms.

This warning comes in the wake of comprehensive legislation introduced by the European Union (EU) to combat disinformation. While X has chosen to withdraw from the EU’s code of practice, which outlines guidelines for social media platforms, the EU has emphasized that X remains subject to the new regulations and could potentially face a ban.

European Commissioner Věra Jourová, who oversees the implementation of the anti-disinformation code, asserted that leaving the code of practice does not exempt Mr. Musk or X from legal obligations. She emphasized the need for compliance, stating, “We will be closely monitoring your actions.”

The EU’s report marks the first analysis of posts that will be deemed illegal under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which took effect in August. While Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Microsoft were all evaluated and have committed to the EU’s code of practice, X declined to participate and did not provide information on crucial aspects like fact-checking.

According to the report, Musk’s platform exhibits the highest ratio of disinformation posts, with Facebook following closely behind. The EU is particularly concerned about potential interference by Russian hackers in upcoming European elections.

This development comes just a week after the hacking incident involving Donald Trump Jr.’s X account, during which hackers falsely announced his father’s death and posted explicit messages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is disinformation?

Disinformation refers to false or misleading information deliberately spread with the intention to deceive or manipulate people. It typically involves the dissemination of inaccurate or misleading content, often through digital platforms like social media.

What is the European Union’s code of practice?

The EU’s code of practice is a set of guidelines developed by the European Commission to address the growing concern of disinformation and manipulation on social media platforms. It outlines various measures that participating platforms should adopt to enhance transparency, combat disinformation, and protect democratic processes.

What is the Digital Services Act (DSA)?

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is legislation introduced by the European Union to regulate digital platforms, protect users, and address issues related to online content moderation, competition, and misinformation. It aims to provide a legal framework that will govern various aspects of digital services across the EU.

