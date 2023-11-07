Understanding Your FT.com Trial Period and Subscription Options

When you sign up for a trial of FT.com, you gain access to an array of features and content that cater to your informational needs. Throughout your trial period, which encompasses both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, you have digital access to FT.com in its entirety.

The Standard Digital package provides you with access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. It offers an enriching experience that allows you to stay informed on the latest developments around the world. On the other hand, the Premium Digital package includes everything from the Standard Digital package as well as our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters. These newsletters delve into key business themes, delivering original and in-depth reporting that empowers you with valuable insights.

During your trial, you have the flexibility to switch to a different subscription plan at any time. By visiting the “Settings & Account” section, you can explore our various offerings and adapt your subscription to suit your preferences.

When your trial period ends, you will automatically be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, granting you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you’re seeking cost savings, you have the option to change your plan and payment method. By opting to pay annually, you can save 20% while retaining your premium access.

Alternatively, you may choose to downgrade your subscription to Standard Digital. This package provides a robust journalistic offering that satisfies the needs of many users. To help you make an informed decision, you can compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital on our website.

It’s important to note that any changes made to your subscription plan will take effect at the end of the trial period. This means that you will continue to enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

If, at any point, you wish to modify or cancel your subscription or trial, you can easily do so online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the appropriate options. Rest assured, you will continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

To facilitate payment, we accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. We understand the importance of providing you with flexible payment options that suit your convenience.

Embark on your FT.com trial period with the knowledge that you can seamlessly navigate between subscription options and tailor your experience to suit your preferences. Stay informed, make insightful decisions, and unlock the full potential of FT.com.