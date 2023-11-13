Gaza’s Oldest Church in Ruins: A Tragic Loss for the Community

Gaza City – The Saint Porphyrius Church, a symbol of hope and sanctuary for both Christians and Muslims in Gaza, has been devastated by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The church, which has served as a safe space for hundreds of people, including Ibrahim Jahsan’s young family, was severely damaged when an Israeli bomb struck one of the buildings in its compound.

Witnesses reported the collapse of the church’s ceiling, trapping dozens of people under slabs of concrete. As efforts to rescue victims trapped under the rubble continue, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed that at least 18 people, including children, have lost their lives.

The attack on the church, which had been providing shelter to around 200 children, women, elderly, and sick individuals, has left the community shocked and devastated. Many sought refuge in the church with the belief that it would be a secure haven from the ongoing violence. However, the reality proved otherwise, as the brutal Israeli occupation targeted not only the church but also mosques and hospitals.

The indiscriminate nature of the bombings has escalated tensions and raised concerns about the safety of all individuals in Gaza, regardless of their religion. The tragic incident at the Saint Porphyrius Church serves as a distressing reminder that no one is exempt from the dangers of this conflict.

The international community is being urged to take action and put pressure on their respective governments to stop the ongoing bloodshed against Palestinians. However, with world leaders seemingly unwilling to intervene, the people of Gaza are left to endure the harsh reality of their circumstances.

The Orthodox Patriarchate, in response to this horrific act, has condemned the strike, labeling it a war crime. Despite the loss and devastation, they remain committed to providing shelters for those displaced by the conflict. Their statement emphasizes the importance of protecting innocent civilians, particularly children and women who have already lost their homes due to Israeli air strikes.

The tragic events unfolding in Gaza continue to take a heavy toll on the Palestinian population. Countless lives have been lost, and countless more have been shattered by the trauma of the violence. The Saint Porphyrius Church, once a place of solace and faith, now stands as a powerful symbol of the destruction that has engulfed the region.

