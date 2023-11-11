Canada Launches Probe into Warning of Air India Threat

Canada’s law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation into a series of videos that have recently surfaced online, cautioning against flying with Air India after November 19. Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez emphasized the seriousness with which such threats are treated, particularly when they involve airlines. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is leading the investigation, aiming to identify the source and assess the credibility of the warning.

The videos feature Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for a Sikh group called Sikhs for Justice. Pannun addresses Sikhs in the videos, advising them against boarding Air India flights from November 19 onwards, as he believes their lives may be in danger. However, Pannun has clarified to the media that this should be viewed as a call to boycott Indian businesses, rather than a direct threat.

Canada is home to a significant Sikh population of about 770,000 individuals, comprising around two percent of the country’s total population. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously raised concerns that Indian agents played a role in the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader in June, near Vancouver. Subsequently, an Indian diplomat allegedly linked to the slaying was expelled by Canada. India has vehemently denied these allegations, dismissing them as baseless.

The unsolved murder mentioned has strained relations between India and Canada and has been a point of contention due to India’s dissatisfaction with how Ottawa has addressed Sikh separatist issues. While investigations into the warning regarding Air India are underway, it is crucial to await further updates and official statements.

FAQ

What is the Sikh population in Canada?

As of the latest data, there are approximately 770,000 Sikhs residing in Canada, accounting for around two percent of the total population.

What is the Sikhs for Justice group?

Sikhs for Justice is a Sikh outfit that advocates for justice and human rights for Sikhs in different parts of the world, including India. The organization primarily focuses on issues related to Sikh separatism and self-determination.

What are the current relations between India and Canada?

Relations between India and Canada have become strained in recent times due to various factors, including the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader and Indian dissatisfaction with how Canada addresses Sikh separatist concerns. These issues have led to a significant decline in diplomatic ties between the two countries.

How seriously are threats to airlines taken in Canada?

Threats to airlines are treated with the utmost seriousness in Canada. The safety and security of passengers and aviation personnel are of paramount importance. Law enforcement agencies and government authorities in Canada allocate significant resources to thoroughly investigate and assess the credibility of any aviation-related threats.