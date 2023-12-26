“Embracing the High Seas: A Lifetime of Adventure”

In a bold move, John and Melody Hennessee embarked on an extraordinary journey to explore the world, selling their Florida home, business, and most of their belongings in 2020. Initially, they set out to traverse the United States in a motor home, but their thirst for adventure only grew stronger.

It was then that John stumbled upon a Facebook ad that would change their lives forever. A nine-month, 274-day cruise with Royal Caribbean captured their attention and ignited their curiosity. Without hesitation, they registered for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Since then, the Hennessees have been on an incredible voyage, visiting Australia, New Zealand, and various corners of the South Pacific. Currently navigating the waters around the Dominican Republic, their life has transformed into a thrilling and cost-effective adventure.

Gone are the burdens of a mortgage, vehicle and property insurance, utility bills, and other expenses that accompanied their life on land. Instead, they now enjoy the simplicity of a telephone bill, ship bill, and a few credit card bills for their onshore explorations.

Docking at their chosen destinations for three to five days at a time, the couple revels in the frugality and enjoyment of traveling the world by sea. According to John, their expenses have been cut by half compared to their previous life on land.

Undeniably captivated by the allure of life at sea, the Hennessees have solidified their commitment to this new lifestyle. They are fully booked until December 2024 and have secured a cabin on the Villa Vie residential cruise ship, which will serve as their home for at least 15 years.

The Villa Vie is breaking new ground with its concept of permanent residences on a cruise ship. Thirty percent of the passengers will be full-time inhabitants, with a staggering 85% being American. The ship is still under construction, offering inside cabins starting at $99,000 and balcony villas with ocean views at around $249,000, in addition to a monthly fee of nearly $8,000.

Each cabin will come equipped with a kitchenette and pull-down beds in the living rooms for guests. Residents will even have the privilege of inviting their families onboard for free, only requiring payment for port fees. The Hennessees have already attracted visitors who are excited to claim rooms in their designated block.

Mikael Petterson, the founder and CEO of Villa Vie, emphasized the ship’s diverse demographic. With singles occupying almost half of the cabins, a significant portion of residents includes business owners and remote workers who can utilize the ship’s business center and private offices. While many aboard will be dedicated to their work, the Hennessees have chosen a leisure-focused lifestyle, striving to maintain their health through regular walks.

To ensure the well-being of passengers, particularly given the average age of around 60, the ship provides access to routine dental and medical services. Additionally, plans include a hospital and a small morgue for worst-case scenarios.

Scheduled to circumnavigate the world every three years, the ship will primarily pursue warm weather, perpetually following the sun. John and Melody Hennessee, true water enthusiasts, share an unwavering love for the ocean, which fuels their devotion to this extraordinary maritime endeavor.

