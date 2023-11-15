Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza as Displacement Order Sparks Concern

In a recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas voiced his strong opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, citing fears of a “second Nakba.” This refers to the mass expulsion of Palestinians during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s establishment. Abbas emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian corridors to be opened immediately in order to prevent a potential disaster in the blockaded territory.

The meeting took place in Jordan’s capital, Amman, where Blinken is engaged in negotiations, not seeking a cessation of hostilities. His itinerary includes visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, with the aim of securing the release of American captives held by Hamas and facilitating the safe departure of approximately 500 to 600 US citizens or dual nationals currently in Gaza.

While Blinken’s diplomatic efforts aim to prevent regional escalation of the conflict, there is no explicit call for Israel to cease its military actions. Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays clarifies that the focus lies on avoiding further aggression rather than demanding a complete halt to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Earlier, Blinken met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who echoed the call for the immediate establishment of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of critical medical and relief aid into Gaza. The goal is also to ensure the protection of civilians and put an end to the escalating violence.

In a show of solidarity, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Amman, demanding support for the Palestinians. Holding banners proclaiming “The victory march will continue, solidarity with Palestine” and “Stand with Palestine, Liberated Palestine,” the demonstrators made their voices heard near the Grand Husseini Mosque. Despite a heavy police presence, some confrontations occurred when tear gas was deployed to stop around 500 demonstrators who attempted to reach a security checkpoint leading to a main border crossing with Israel.

Jordan is particularly concerned about the potential spillover of violence, given its sizable Palestinian population. The country fears the repercussions of a regional escalation stemming from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

As the war continues, a dire humanitarian crisis looms in Gaza. Israel’s aim to “destroy” Hamas, which governs the territory, has resulted in a significant loss of life, with 1,537 Palestinians killed thus far. The Israeli military’s relentless bombardment has seen approximately 6,000 bombs dropped on the Gaza Strip since October 7th, nearly matching the number of bombs dropped by the US in Afghanistan over the course of an entire year. This staggering level of destruction raises concerns about the well-being and safety of Gaza’s already vulnerable population.

