Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Extends Warm Wishes on the Festival of Lights

In a heartfelt message, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sent his warm greetings to all those celebrating Diwali, a festival that represents the triumph of light over darkness. Trudeau emphasizes that Diwali is a time when families and friends come together to pray, exchange gifts, share meals, and adorn their homes and temples with vibrant colors and the radiant glow of diyas.

Furthermore, Trudeau acknowledges the values that Diwali invokes, such as selflessness, optimism, gratitude, and compassion for those less fortunate. He also recognizes the significant contributions made by Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities in shaping the cultural diversity and inclusivity of Canada. Trudeau takes pride in the fact that these communities have played an instrumental role in making Canada a nation that embraces differences and celebrates unity.

To the Sikh community, Trudeau extends his wishes for Bandi Chorr Divas, which holds special significance for Sikhs as it marks the release of Guru Hargobind Singh by Mughal King Jahangir. This important day symbolizes selflessness and generosity, as Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji refused to leave his captors unless other innocent prisoners were freed alongside him. Trudeau recognizes that this inspiring story continues to inspire Sikhs worldwide to embody these values.

On this day, families and friends come together to enjoy festive meals, sweets, fireworks, and illuminate their homes and Gurdwaras. They also engage in the reading of the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib. Trudeau sees Bandi Chorr Divas as a reminder that when society unites, it can achieve peace, freedom, and a strong sense of community.

This year, Justin Trudeau had the privilege of attending a Diwali and Bandi Chorr Divas event where he illuminated lamps to signify the significance of these festivals on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

