Former Prime Minister Liz Truss Champions Pro-Growth Agenda at Conservative Party Conference

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss made a bold return to the Conservative Party conference, advocating for a fresh and innovative approach to governance. In a groundbreaking speech, she called for a departure from taxing and banning, and instead emphasized the need for tax cuts, increased home building, and the embrace of fracking.

Truss’s passionate address resonated with the audience, who showed great enthusiasm for her pro-growth agenda. Notable figures in attendance included former cabinet ministers Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. The reception Truss received from party members indicated a desire for change within the party’s policies.

One of the key points Truss raised was the urgent requirement for tax cuts. In her view, businesses should not be burdened with excessive taxation, as it stifles their growth and deters investment. Truss highlighted the example of companies like AstraZeneca, which have chosen not to establish operations in the UK due to high taxes. The former prime minister firmly believes that reducing corporation tax will attract more businesses and stimulate economic growth.

Truss also tackled the issue of housing, stressing that the country has not built enough homes. She placed blame on excessive regulation, hampering the construction of much-needed housing. To address this, Truss proposed increasing the annual home building target from 300,000 to an ambitious 500,000. Additionally, she suggested offering tax incentives to local areas willing to cut through the red tape of regulation.

In her bid to rally party members, Truss acknowledged that her stance might not be universally popular. However, she urged the audience to unleash their “inner Conservative” and embrace a pro-active, pro-growth mentality. Drawing inspiration from former US President Donald Trump, Truss called for a renewed focus on making Britain grow again.

Truss’s speech marks a significant departure from previous party policies and showcases a resolute commitment to driving change. As the Conservative Party faces the prospect of the next election, Truss’s pro-growth agenda presents a powerful vision for the party’s future. By championing tax cuts, increased home building, and a more business-friendly environment, Truss seeks to ignite economic growth and position the Conservative Party as the catalyst for a prosperous Britain.