Standing Together Against Terrorism: A Call for Peace and Justice

The recent acts of terror in Israel have left us all devastated, mourning the loss of innocent lives and the pain inflicted upon families. These senseless acts of violence against civilians have only deepened the darkness we feel. However, amidst this grief, it is crucial that we choose our words carefully and avoid actions that could provoke more violence.

As someone who adheres to Christian principles, it is my moral duty to wholeheartedly condemn these acts of terrorism. We must recognize that these were not acts of protest or a response to perceived injustices; they were horrifying acts of violence that have shattered the lives of innocent individuals.

Some argue that in condemning these acts, we must also acknowledge the violence that preceded them. However, I cannot agree with this perspective. Throughout history, oppressed communities have faced unspeakable hardships, yet chose not to resort to violence against innocent individuals. They fought for justice within the confines of self-defense but never embraced senseless violence. We must follow their lead and unequivocally say “no” to the actions of the Hamas militants behind these heinous acts.

It is important to clarify that rejecting terrorism does not dismiss the historical oppression faced by the Palestinian people or our moral obligation to critique harmful policies implemented by leaders like Netanyahu. However, we must be clear that terrorism is not a valid form of protest against injustice; it only perpetuates suffering and despair.

As someone who has spoken out against injustices committed by the Israeli government, I firmly believe in challenging any wrongs, including retaliatory actions that harm innocent Palestinians. If the United States supports Israel in its military response against Hamas, it must ensure that innocent lives are not disregarded. Similarly, we must condemn the irresponsible voices in the United States media who advocate for the complete destruction of Gaza. Two wrongs do not make a right.

Justice demands accountability for those who perpetrate violence, as well as those responsible for implementing oppressive policies. However, there is no moral justification for targeting innocent civilians, including women, children, and tourists. We must stand united in denouncing such acts without any moral equivalency. Let us say a clear and resounding “no.”

Drawing from the history of African Americans who endured domestic terrorism during the era of Jim Crow, we find inspiration to reject the path of vengeance and violence. When faced with unimaginable cruelty and violence, they did not seek to harm the innocent. Moral movements for justice have always refused to adopt the tactics of those who terrorize them. They fought for justice without succumbing to the evil that was inflicted upon them.

My faith teaches me that even in the face of crucifixion, violence is not the answer. We must resist the temptation to respond to violence with violence and instead organize massive nonviolent resistance against injustice and oppression. Let us learn from the wisdom of our ancestors and acknowledge that these acts of terrorism do not represent the Palestinian people as a whole.

While the path to a just and lasting peace may be challenging, let us lay its foundation on the universal consensus that terrorism has no place in our pursuit of justice. Hate cannot eradicate hate. In our shared grief, we must come together and seek a better way forward.