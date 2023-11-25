Mexican Ecologists Launch Urgent Campaign to Save Axolotl

Mexico’s National Autonomous University has initiated a new fundraising campaign called “Adoptaxolotl” to support the conservation of axolotls, an endangered species of salamander. This campaign aims to raise funds to virtually adopt these unique creatures, providing live updates on the health of the adopted axolotl. The cost of virtual adoption starts as low as 600 pesos (approximately $35).

Axolotls have experienced a drastic decline in their population density, with a staggering decrease of 99.5% in their main habitat in Mexico over the past two decades. Factors such as encroaching water pollution, the deadly chytrid fungus, and the presence of non-native rainbow trout have contributed to the critical endangerment of these species.

Last year, the Adoptaxolotl campaign successfully raised over 450,000 pesos ($26,300) for an experimental captive-breeding program and the restoration of habitat in Xochimilco, an ancient Aztec canal in southern Mexico City. Nevertheless, the available resources for comprehensive research remain insufficient.

Alejandro Calzada, an ecologist leading a team of researchers, highlights the need for extensive monitoring of streams throughout Mexico City, and the entire country, to effectively understand and address the conservation challenges faced by axolotls. The lack of this crucial data hampers conservation efforts.

Despite their rise in popularity, the majority of the 18 axolotl species native to Mexico are critically endangered. Urgent action is required to combat water pollution, protect their habitats, and prevent the further proliferation of deadly factors threatening their survival.

The plight of axolotls extends beyond Mexico, as they have become a global symbol of hope in the scientific community. Their unique ability to regenerate limbs has piqued interest in the field of tissue repair and cancer recovery studies.

The scope of conservation programs should expand to encompass all axolotl species found in different regions of Mexico, not solely focusing on the Mexican axolotl in Xochimilco. These captivating creatures can be found in various locations, ranging from small streams in the valley of Mexico to the arid Sonora desert in the north.

The expanding urbanization in Mexico City has led to a decline in water quality in the canals, while the presence of rainbow trout in surrounding lakes poses a significant threat to axolotls by competing for resources and consuming their food.

Furthermore, the deadly chytrid fungus has emerged as a major cause of mass amphibian die-offs worldwide. Calzada’s team has observed a disturbing increase in the number of axolotls succumbing to this skin-eating disease.

While academics rely on donations and volunteer support, Mexico’s government recently approved an 11% funding cut for the environment department. This reduction in funding exacerbates the challenges faced by researchers and conservationists working tirelessly to protect the country’s precious biodiversity.

It is crucial to act urgently to save the axolotl species from the brink of extinction. The Adoptaxolotl campaign serves as a call to action for individuals to contribute to the conservation efforts and safeguard the future of these unique creatures, which hold immense scientific and cultural significance.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I participate in the Adoptaxolotl campaign?

To participate in the campaign, you can virtually adopt an axolotl by making a donation of 600 pesos or more. Details on how to contribute can be found on the campaign’s official website.

2. What are the key threats to axolotls in Mexico?

Axolotls in Mexico face water pollution, the deadly chytrid fungus, and competition from non-native rainbow trout. These factors have significantly contributed to their decline and critically endangered status.

3. What is the significance of axolotls in scientific research?

Axolotls possess remarkable regenerative abilities, making them a subject of immense interest in studies related to tissue repair and potential advancements in cancer recovery.

4. How can urbanization impact axolotls?

The expanding urbanization in Mexico City has led to a decline in water quality in the canals where axolotls reside. This degradation of their habitat poses a threat to their survival.

5. What is the impact of the chytrid fungus on axolotls?

The chytrid fungus is a deadly disease that affects amphibians worldwide. Axolotls are susceptible to this fungal infection, leading to catastrophic die-offs in their populations.

