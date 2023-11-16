New Insight into the Events Surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

When Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on September 8, 2022, there were many unanswered questions regarding the actions of Prince Harry and his family during this time of grief. However, a new perspective is shedding light on what truly transpired on that fateful day.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, who reveals these details in his upcoming book “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were actually in the UK when news broke that the Queen’s health was a cause for concern. Scobie explains that Harry received a phone call from his father, King Charles III, who urged him to immediately make his way to Scotland where the rest of the family had already gathered at Balmoral.

It is revealed that Harry tried to involve his brother, Prince William, in the travel arrangements, but unfortunately, William did not respond. Left with no further information or assistance from other family members or palace aides, Harry and Meghan had to make their own arrangements in the dark.

The situation took an emotional toll on Prince Harry as he made attempts to connect with his family. A source close to the Sussexes shared with Scobie that Harry was left feeling completely alone during this difficult time.

Furthermore, Scobie sheds light on the decision for Meghan Markle not to be present during this period. While it was already agreed that Meghan would accompany Harry, Charles requested that Harry come alone, stating it was a matter of protocol. However, it is implied that this request was a personal snub toward Meghan, as insiders suggest that Kate Middleton’s absence was due to personal reasons, rather than protocol.

The heartbreak continues as it is revealed that Harry’s attempts to reach out to his brother remained unanswered. Despite available seats on William’s private jet, Harry was left to fend for himself. The timing of the news of the Queen’s passing only added to Harry’s anguish. While William and the rest of the family received the news upon landing, Harry was still unaware of what was happening until his plane finally took off for Scotland.

As Harry’s plane made its way to its destination, Buckingham Palace was under pressure to announce the Queen’s death. Harry’s team pleaded for them to wait until he arrived, but due to stormy weather, Harry’s plane was delayed. The palace press office grew impatient and released the announcement before Harry’s arrival. This shocking turn of events left Harry devastated as he received the news via a breaking news alert on the BBC News app.

In the end, Harry made his way to Balmoral, where he had a private moment to bid farewell to his grandmother before returning to California. Unfortunately, all of his family members, including his father and brother, had already left by the time he arrived. This journey was one of immense loneliness and heartbreak for Prince Harry.

