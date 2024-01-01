Gaza’s Hospitals Overwhelmed with Orphaned Children

In the wake of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, hospitals are facing a heartbreaking surge in the number of children who have lost their parents. These young victims, many of whom have been injured themselves, arrive at hospitals seeking care and support, only to find themselves alone and in unfamiliar surroundings.

One such child is nine-year-old Razan Shabet. She was brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in critical condition, with a severe head injury, brain hemorrhage, and multiple broken limbs. Unconscious for the first few days, she was registered as “101 Unknown” as no one knew her identity. Tragically, it was eventually discovered that she was the sole survivor of an Israeli airstrike that claimed the lives of her parents.

Since waking up, Razan has repeatedly asked for her parents, unaware of their tragic fate. The doctors and nurses caring for her, reluctant to reveal the truth and further traumatize the child, have kept silent about her parents’ death. They emphasize the importance of maintaining an environment that allows her to focus on her recovery.

Sadly, Razan’s story is not unique. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 8,200 children and has left many more injured and emotionally scarred. The medical professionals dedicated to their care face an overwhelming challenge – there are simply not enough resources or appropriate facilities to cater to these orphaned children.

Dr. Ibrahim Mattar, an emergency doctor at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, recounts the difficulties they face when caring for these children. Many of them experience constant pain and trauma, making it impossible for them to sleep or find relief. To soothe them, doctors are often forced to administer high doses of painkillers intended for adults. This suboptimal solution raises concerns about potential long-term health complications for the children.

As the conflict rages on, hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents have sought refuge in schools and hospitals, hoping to find safety there or because their homes have been destroyed. Consequently, hospitals have become makeshift homes for these children who have lost their parents and have nowhere else to go.

Among them is baby Hassan Meshmesh, who was just five days old when an Israeli airstrike demolished his home, claiming the lives of 58 family members. Hassan has now spent his entire short life at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The medical staff does their best to create a sense of security and provide him with the necessary care.

Another child, seven-year-old Motaz Abu-Isa, has spent 20 days at the hospital without his parents, suffering from multiple fractures. His only surviving relative, Mohammad Abu-Isa, states that Motaz had been anxiously waiting for the war to end so he could join his uncles in the UAE. Instead, he will now travel there for further treatment, while hoping for a swift resolution to the conflict.

The plight of these orphaned children in Gaza is heartbreaking and necessitates immediate attention and support. Efforts must be made to address their physical and emotional needs, ensuring that they receive the care and stability they desperately require.

