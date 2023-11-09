Armenia Seeks New Allies Amidst Changing Security Landscape

Armenia is facing a shifting security landscape in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has raised doubts about Moscow’s ability to guarantee its security. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that his country can no longer rely on Russia as a guarantor and must reduce its dependency on external powers. This development marks a significant turning point for Armenia, as it has historically delegated control of key sectors like railways, energy, and borders to Russia.

The collapse of the Soviet Union led to two wars in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan’s borders but populated by ethnic Armenians. Russia intervened on both occasions to ensure security in the region. However, recent events have shown that Russia’s ability to maintain the status quo is diminishing. Pashinyan expressed concern over whether Russian peacekeepers in the Caucasus region can effectively keep the peace, particularly in light of a potential resumption of conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s frustration with Moscow’s performance in Nagorno-Karabakh is part of a larger pattern of deteriorating relations between the two countries. Armenia has taken steps to seek alternative partners, such as inviting U.S. soldiers for joint military exercises. Russia has reacted unfavorably to these developments, summoning the Armenian ambassador for a “difficult” conversation and criticizing Armenia’s actions.

The escalating tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have put both countries on high alert along their shared border. Pashinyan called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with talks mediated by the U.S., EU, and Russia. While Armenia acknowledges that Nagorno-Karabakh is now recognized as Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory, it urges the international community to prevent “ethnic cleansing” in the region.

Overall, Armenia is navigating a new security landscape, seeking to diversify its alliances and reduce its dependency on Russia. The changing dynamics in the region have highlighted the need for Armenia to take a more independent and sovereign stance, while actively seeking peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts.