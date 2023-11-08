The Liberators: Exploring the Profound Impact of War through Individual Stories

In her debut novel, “The Liberators,” author and poet E.J. Koh takes readers on a journey spanning decades, shedding light on the lives deeply affected by the Korean War. Through the lens of individual characters, Koh paints a vivid picture of families forced to immigrate from Korea in the aftermath of a war that tore their nation apart.

By zooming in on the personal narratives of her characters, Koh aims to provide a nuanced portrayal of the lasting impact of the conflict. She delves into the choices these individuals make, whether to confront the troubling origins of the war or find solace in erasing its painful memories. Through their stories, readers gain genuine insights into the complex decision-making processes that shape the lives of those affected by war.

Rather than simply focusing on the victims or heroes, Koh believes in the importance of including all perspectives. She draws inspiration from the work of author and researcher Elizabeth Rosner, who emphasizes the interconnectedness of humanity’s capacity for both destruction and restoration. Koh believes that in order to fully understand and reckon with our humanity, it is crucial to explore the stories of not only the victims but also the perpetrators, collaborators, prisoners, guards, and survivors.

As a writer and an observer of her own family history, Koh admits that the writing process itself has influenced her perception. By weaving together diverse and multi-dimensional characters, she has developed a deeper understanding of the profound impact that war and migration have on individuals and their families. This exploration of personal stories offers readers a fresh perspective on the Korean War and its aftermath, inviting them to consider the complex web of choices faced by those affected by conflict.

“The Liberators” serves as a reminder that behind every war, there are individuals grappling with their own pain, grief, and desires for reconciliation. Koh’s novel invites readers to empathize with the human experience and reflect upon the choices we all make when confronted with difficult circumstances.