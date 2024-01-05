Gaza Conflict: A New Chapter in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Begins

With the dust beginning to settle on the recent Israel-Gaza war, the focus now shifts to the future and what lies beyond this tumultuous period. While opinions may differ on the specifics, there is a general consensus among key political figures on the principles that should guide the resolution of the conflict.

One of the core principles agreed upon is the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, which requires Israel and other stakeholders to ensure the removal of all weapons and tunnels in the area. This measure aims to establish a framework for long-term peace and stability.

In addition, there is consensus on the need for security control in the Gaza Strip, similar to the arrangement established in Area B of the West Bank with the Palestinian Authority. This will involve close coordination and cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to maintain order and prevent the reemergence of violence.

Recognizing the importance of regional cooperation, moderate Arab powers are expected to play a role in the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip. This cooperation will not only contribute to the reconstruction efforts but also bolster the prospects for sustainable peace in the region.

Another crucial aspect is the role of Palestinian officials in the civil administration of the Gaza Strip. It is widely agreed that those involved in terrorist activities or incitement should not be entrusted with this responsibility. Instead, the focus is on engaging qualified and non-controversial individuals who can effectively manage the reconstruction and development of the areas devastated by the war.

While the road to lasting peace may still be long, the agreement on these principles lays a foundation for progress. The international community will closely monitor the implementation of these measures to ensure a brighter future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

