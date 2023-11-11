The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh: Struggling for Survival

The region of Nagorno-Karabakh, known as the Republic of Artsakh, is currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis. Blockaded since December 2022, the landlocked territory is home to a majority ethnic Armenian population. The blockade has cut off essential supplies, including food, medicine, water, and fuel, leading to dire consequences for the residents.

One of the affected individuals is Ani Kirakosyani, who discovered she was pregnant shortly after the blockade began. In her village of Haterk, food supplies rapidly dwindled, and the shops closed down. Kirakosyani relied on her garden for sustenance, mainly surviving on tomatoes and beans. However, access to healthcare posed a significant challenge as public transport was suspended due to fuel shortages. Despite the difficulties, Kirakosyani courageously walked miles to reach a local medical clinic for her prenatal check-ups.

The blockade has had devastating effects on the population’s health and well-being. Kirakosyani’s experience highlights the harsh reality faced by many. Unable to receive proper medical care, she experienced complications during her pregnancy, leading to a premature birth and the loss of her child. The situation is not isolated, as the number of recorded miscarriages in Nagorno-Karabakh has increased fourfold compared to the previous year.

Moreover, the region has reported its first death from malnutrition in August. As shortages persist, the lack of access to essential resources continues to take a toll on the population’s health and overall survival. Tragically, the suffering caused by the blockade extends beyond physical hardship; it disrupts the fundamental well-being and hopes of the people.

The blockade has been imposed on Nagorno-Karabakh since December 2022, when the only road connecting the region to the outside world, the Lachin corridor, was blocked. This blockade has been implemented by “eco-activists” with the support of the Azerbaijani government. In response, the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) has warned of the potential for genocide against the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Lachin corridor, previously known as “the road of life,” was the lifeline for the region, through which 90% of its food supply arrived from Armenia. However, humanitarian aid efforts have been severely restricted. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the sole NGO previously allowed to provide aid through the corridor, last delivered supplies on June 14, exacerbating the scarcity of basic necessities.

The crisis has drawn international attention and has become a topic of concern for the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, a US congressional body. Experts from the United Nations have urged Azerbaijan to lift the blockade, describing the situation as a “dire humanitarian crisis.” In addition, former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo has claimed that genocide is being committed against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

While the Armenian and Azerbaijani governments have exchanged accusations and counter-accusations, the reality remains clear – the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. As international media outlets are denied entry into the territory, it is essential for the international community to recognize the urgency and gravity of the situation.

FAQ:

Q: How long has Nagorno-Karabakh been blockaded?

A: Nagorno-Karabakh has been blockaded since December 2022.

Q: What is the Lachin corridor?

A: The Lachin corridor is the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the outside world.

Q: What is the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)?

A: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a humanitarian organization that provides aid and support to those in need.

Q: What is the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS)?

A: The International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) is a professional organization dedicated to the study and prevention of genocide.

Q: What is the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission?

A: The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission is a US congressional body focused on promoting and protecting human rights globally.

