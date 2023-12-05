New Article: The Unconventional Hamas Strategy Revealed through the Israeli Kibbutz of Nir Oz

As tensions rose during the Israel-Gaza war, a small Israeli kibbutz became the epitome of vulnerability. Nir Oz, known for its absence of soldiers and the capture of defenseless civilians, was the perfect illustration of Hamas’ unprecedented hostage strategy. On October 7, the day that will forever be etched in the community’s memory, Hamas fighters rounded up dozens of Israeli hostages, leaving behind a trail of fear and uncertainty.

The engineer, Eyal Barad, was among those who found themselves trapped in a safe room with his family. In a moment of desperation, he contemplated cutting off his daughter’s airflow to keep everyone alive. Thankfully, he chose not to go through with such a drastic measure. The resilience and determination to survive were evident in Barad’s words, “We all go, or we all survive.”

What unfolded in Nir Oz that day showcased the calculated planning and execution behind Hamas’ hostage strategy. More than 100 Palestinian militants left the kibbutz, taking nearly half of its residents as hostages. Shockingly, amongst those seized were individuals ranging from as young as 9 months to as old as 85 years. They were ordinary civilians, many of whom were women and children. Tragically, around 20 Nir Oz residents lost their lives during the attack, and details of some of their deaths in Gaza have since emerged.

The deliberate targeting of civilians by Hamas was revealed through an extensive review of messages shared exclusively with The Associated Press, direct interviews, security camera footage, and even Hamas’ own instruction manuals. These sources all pointed to a premeditated plan to capture civilians as a part of their strategy for the upcoming war. Experts in hostage situations agreed that Hamas’ actions on that fateful day, along with their subsequent handling of the hostages, indicated a meticulous plan to further their agenda.

As Israelis grapple with the released hostages and the knowledge that many still remain captive, the impact of the events in Nir Oz cannot be underestimated. It serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability faced by civilians when conflict escalates. The tragedy endured by the residents of Nir Oz sheds light on the complexities of hostage situations and the lasting scars they leave on communities.

