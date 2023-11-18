We Are Not Alone: Seeking Solace at the Ohel

In the bustling city of New York, a somber gathering took place at the Cambria Heights cemetery. This was no ordinary event – it was a gathering of Israelis, a community united by the pain and anguish of their loved ones held captive by Hamas. They had exhausted all other means of seeking freedom for their loved ones – military operations, diplomacy, marches, and media campaigns had fallen short. So they turned to the Ohel, the final resting place of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe.

The Ohel, a striking granite structure located near Kennedy Airport, serves as a gateway to the heavens. As visitors enter, they are confronted with the reality of bodies and souls traversing through space. But on this night, no great feats of imagination were necessary. Inside the stone enclosure, a rabbi recited a prayer for the hostages, their names echoing through the tears of the grieving. It was a powerful reminder that their loved ones were still in captivity, and that they were not alone in their suffering.

The families, mostly composed of individuals with a secular background, found themselves in a foreign environment. They had left their homeland to seek solace and assistance from a higher power. The journey to the Ohel was an opportunity for these families to come together, to pray, to raise awareness, and to find strength in each other. It was a chance to bridge the gap between reality and their shattered lives.

Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, former secretary and assistant to the Rebbe, explained that for 40 years, the Rebbe would come to this cemetery with letters from individuals seeking help. He would read each letter, offering prayers for their broken hearts. Countless tears had been shed in this very spot, prayers ascending to the heavens.

As the families sat in the tent, an array of writing materials placed before them, they hesitated. But eventually, they all picked up a pen and paper and wrote something. The food and drinks laid out before them were untouched, as their focus shifted entirely to the task at hand. This was not Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, but it was Rosh Chodesh, a day that still required a spirit of joy and celebration. It was a small reminder amidst their grief that even in the darkest moments, there is a glimmer of hope.

As the families emerged from the tent with their written notes, they were greeted by well-wishers. The sidewalk was filled with individuals, dressed in traditional attire, offering words of support and embraces. Strangers cried together, finding solace in each other’s presence.

Amir Shem Tov, a barista from Herzliya, reflected on his embrace with a deep and profound smile on his face. His younger brother, Omer Shem Tov, had gone missing at the Nova music festival, and the pain was still fresh. Amir, not a firm believer himself, acknowledged that in times like these, anything can help – even prayer. The uncertainty of the situation made him question the power of prayer, but deep down, he held onto the possibility that it could make a difference.

Inside the Ohel, a narrow corridor surrounded a trench beneath a knee-level wall. Within the trench lay memorial stones for the Rebbe and his father-in-law, buried amongst a sea of notes left by visitors. It was impossible to see the actual gravesite, as the notes created an endless wave of remembrance.

Visiting the Rebbe meant leaving a note, pouring out one’s heart and hopes to a spiritual leader who had touched the lives of so many. It was a chance for these families to find solace, to express their pain, and to find comfort in the collective support of their community.

