‘Life and Death Struggle’: Gaza’s Main Hospital Under Siege

Amidst the unrelenting bombardment in Gaza, al-Shifa Hospital has become a battleground where innocent lives hang in the balance. The hospital, the largest in Gaza, has been targeted by Israel’s military, putting the lives of thousands of patients and staff at risk.

The dire situation at al-Shifa Hospital is underscored by the words of Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the hospital’s director, who describes being “minutes away from imminent death.” The hospital has run out of power and fuel, forcing operations to be suspended. Abu Salmiya laments the deliberate targeting of the hospital’s buildings and the shooting of any person within the compound by Israeli snipers. Tragically, a member of the medical crew was killed while attempting to assist babies in the incubator.

Adding to the distress, Deputy Health Minister Dr Youssef Abu al-Reesh reveals that all generators are off and the hospital is now without power sources. The lives of 39 newborns in incubators hang in the balance as they fight against death. The compound is surrounded by snipers, restricting movements within the hospital. The intensity of the violence is evident as gunfire echoes throughout the vicinity, while blood covers the floors, unable to be cleaned.

Israel accuses al-Shifa Hospital of providing cover for a Hamas command center, an allegation vehemently denied by the hospital’s director and Hamas itself. However, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, emphasizes that any armed group using civilian infrastructure is in violation of the laws of war. He concludes that targeting a hospital is unquestionably a war crime.

Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross have expressed deep concern for the patients and medical staff within al-Shifa Hospital. The Red Cross’s Regional Director for Near and Middle East, Fabrizio Carboni, stresses that these innocent lives must be protected according to the laws of war. Furthermore, the medical crisis has reached a point where people are now forced to bury bodies within the hospital compound, using their bare hands.

As the hospital remains cut off from the rest of the world, the desperate pleas for help have gone unanswered. The struggle for life continues amidst the harrowing reality of a hospital under siege, leaving innocent patients and tireless medical professionals caught in the crossfire of a devastating conflict.

