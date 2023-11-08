India Urges Restraint and Dialogue in Gaza Crisis

India is closely monitoring the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Gaza, expressing grave concern over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi recently discussed the escalating violence and shared their concerns about the increase in terrorism, violence, and civilian casualties.

Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for restoring peace and stability in the region. They also stressed the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict. In a statement, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for early restoration of peace and stability and the facilitation of humanitarian aid.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel, abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce. The decision was based on the resolution’s failure to mention Hamas, the militant group responsible for the conflict, and the need for the UN to send a clear message against terrorism.

India, while expressing concern over the worsening situation in Gaza, urges both sides to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue. The country recognizes the humanitarian crisis faced by civilians in the region and emphasizes the importance of addressing it effectively.

As tensions continue to escalate and casualties mount, the international community must come together to promote dialogue and work towards a sustainable solution. India emphasizes the significance of diplomacy and non-violence in resolving conflicts and fostering peace.

The Indian government will continue to closely monitor the situation and engage with regional and international stakeholders to support efforts for peace, stability, and the well-being of the people in Gaza. India reiterates its commitment to upholding international humanitarian law and calls on all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilian lives and essential services.

Amidst the turmoil in Gaza, India continues to advocate for peaceful dialogue and remains hopeful for a swift and sustainable resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all those affected by this devastating conflict.