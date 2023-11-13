The Environmental Impact of Desalination in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has long faced the challenge of water scarcity due to its lack of natural freshwater sources. To combat this issue, the country has heavily relied on desalination, a process that transforms seawater into drinkable water. However, as Saudi Arabia’s desalination needs continue to grow, concerns over the environmental toll of this process have arisen.

Desalination facilities in Saudi Arabia, such as the Jazlah plant in Jubail city, have started implementing technological advancements to reduce the environmental impact of desalination. One such initiative is the integration of solar power into the desalination process, as demonstrated by the solar panels at the Jazlah plant. These panels help save approximately 60,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, making desalination less environmentally taxing.

To understand the significance of desalination in Saudi Arabia, it is important to acknowledge its historical roots. More than a century ago, during the Ottoman era, filtration machines were employed to provide water to hajj pilgrims who were facing drought and cholera. Since then, desalination has become essential for supplying water to cities and towns that lack access to natural freshwater sources.

However, with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become a global business and tourism hub, the increasing demand for desalination could clash with sustainability goals, including the aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. Scaling up innovative solutions, like the integration of solar power, is crucial to overcoming this conflict. Nevertheless, the challenge of meeting the water demands of a growing population, which is projected to reach 100 million by 2040, remains a “do or die” situation.

It is important to note that the Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, face an existential threat due to water scarcity. Critics who question the ecological consequences of desalination fail to understand the urgency of this issue. However, there are limits to how environmentally friendly desalination can be, according to experts.

Desalination in Saudi Arabia began in the 1970s, under the guidance of Prince Mohammed al-Faisal, who is known as the “Water Prince”. The national Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) now operates 30 desalination facilities with a combined production capacity of 11.5 million cubic meters per day. However, this growth has come at a cost, particularly in terms of energy consumption. In 2010, Saudi desalination plants were consuming 1.5 million barrels of oil per day, accounting for over 15 percent of the country’s oil production at the time.

Efforts are underway to transition from thermal desalination plants powered by fossil fuels to more sustainable alternatives. The SWCC aims to reduce 37 million metric tons of carbon emissions by 2025. This will involve a shift to electricity-powered reverse osmosis plants like Jazlah, as well as an increase in solar power capacity from 120 megawatts to 770 megawatts.

While these initiatives will help mitigate the environmental impact of desalination, it is important to consider the context. Compared to countries with abundant natural freshwater sources, desalination in Saudi Arabia will always be energy-intensive. Nevertheless, the scale of the water supply challenge the kingdom faces necessitates such measures.

Desalination plants, like the Ras al-Khair plant, play a vital role in supplying water to populated areas such as Riyadh. The plant produces 1.1 million cubic meters of water per day, struggling to meet the high demand. An employee at the plant emphasized the national security implications of their work, stating that without the plant, Riyadh would face dire consequences.

In conclusion, Saudi Arabia’s reliance on desalination to combat water scarcity is a crucial aspect of its survival. While efforts are being made to reduce the environmental impact through renewable energy integration, the challenges of meeting a growing population’s water needs remain paramount. The importance of desalination cannot be understated, as it not only ensures the survival of cities but also plays a significant role in Saudi Arabia’s aspirations for the future.

(Source: [Doha Institute for Graduate Studies](https://dohainstitute.edu.qa))