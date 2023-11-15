Amazon Port in Brazil Experiences Record Low Water Levels Amid Devastating Drought

The water level at a major river port in Brazil’s renowned Amazon rainforest has hit an unprecedented low, reaching its lowest point in over a century. This historic drought has disrupted the lives of countless individuals and caused extensive damage to the delicate ecosystem of the jungle.

The diminishing tributaries of the mighty Amazon river have left numerous boats stranded, cutting off vital supplies of food and water to remote jungle villages. Disturbingly, the elevated water temperatures resulting from the drought are suspected to be responsible for the demise of over 100 endangered river dolphins.

In Manaus, the largest city in the region and situated at the confluence of the Negro and Amazon rivers, the port recorded a water level of only 13.59 meters (44.6ft) on Monday. This measurement, documented on its official website, is the lowest since records were first kept in 1902, surpassing the previous all-time low set in 2010.

Pedro Mendonça, a resident of the Amazon rainforest village of Santa Helena do Inglês, expressed his relief when a Brazilian NGO recently delivered supplies to his community. Enduring three months without rain, Mendonça emphasized the intense heat and how it surpasses the severity of past droughts.

The Brazilian government’s disaster alert center, Cemaden, has reported that certain areas of the Amazon have experienced the lowest levels of rainfall between July and September since 1980. The Ministry of Science in Brazil attributes this extreme drought to the emergence of this year’s El Niño climate phenomenon, which alters global weather patterns. In a recent statement, the ministry anticipates the continuation of this drought until at least December, coinciding with the projected peak effects of El Niño.

The impact of the drought has already affected a staggering 481,000 individuals as of Monday, according to the civil defense agency in Amazonas, the state where Manaus is located.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, workers from the Brazilian NGO Fundação Amazônia Sustentáve (FAS) mobilized to provide assistance to vulnerable villages surrounding Manaus. These isolated communities rely heavily on river transportation for vital supplies such as food, drinking water, and medicine. As boats struggle to navigate the waterways, transportation has resorted to tractors and traveling by foot.

Nelson Mendonça, a leader in Santa Helena do Inglês, expressed the difficulties faced by the community due to their growing isolation. Though some parts are still accessible by canoe, the majority of boats struggle to transport supplies to them.

Luciana Valentin, another resident of Santa Helena do Inglês, voiced concerns regarding the deteriorating quality of the local water supply due to diminishing water levels caused by the drought. She highlighted the prevalence of waterborne illnesses among children, manifesting in symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and recurring fevers.

